Judgment Day just lost a member, but what if they grew stronger by expanding beyond WWE’s borders?
Mr. Iguana could represent them in AAA
Mr. Iguana is anything but ordinary. He rocks a painted face and always brings a stuffed iguana with him. Somehow, the audience loves every bit of it.
WWE fans first saw him at Worlds Collide, just before Money in the Bank. Teaming with Octagon Jr. and Aero Star, he faced off against Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado.
Now that Carlito has exited The Judgment Day, there's a missing piece in the humor department. Iguana could bring that comic character while repping the faction in AAA. It'd be weird, but it’d work.
Mustafa Ali could carry their name in TNA
Mustafa Ali has been around. He was a key player in 205 Live and found his way onto RAW and SmackDown before his release. These days, he’s making waves in TNA.
He’s already building a group there. Imagine if he used that momentum to spread The Judgment Day’s reach. It wouldn't just be about Ali joining them. It could be the start of a full TNA invasion angle.
Yoshiki Inamura could link the group to NOAH
Yoshiki Inamura impressed NXT fans with two solid title matches and a strong run alongside Josh Briggs. But his real home is Pro Wrestling NOAH.
He might be returning there soon, and that's where Judgment Day could take their act international. Finn Balor already has ties to Japan through Bullet Club. Inamura could give the group a fresh presence in a different Japanese promotion.
Killer Kelly could add firepower from TNA
Killer Kelly has serious intensity. She made a name in Europe, had a short NXT UK run, and now dominates in TNA.
She’s fierce and fits Judgment Day's energy. Add in the dark vibes and an already aggressive persona, and she could slot right into the group. Just one outfit change and she’s ready to go.