Image Credit : Asianet News

Mr. Iguana is anything but ordinary. He rocks a painted face and always brings a stuffed iguana with him. Somehow, the audience loves every bit of it.

WWE fans first saw him at Worlds Collide, just before Money in the Bank. Teaming with Octagon Jr. and Aero Star, he faced off against Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado.

Now that Carlito has exited The Judgment Day, there's a missing piece in the humor department. Iguana could bring that comic character while repping the faction in AAA. It'd be weird, but it’d work.