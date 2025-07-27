3 Wild WWE Twists If Dominik Mysterio Ends Up Losing SummerSlam 2025 Match
Could Dominik get kicked out of Judgment Day? Or reunite with an old flame? Here's what could unfold.
Judgment Day Could Turn On Dominik Brutally
It’s been tense between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor for weeks. But at SummerSlam 2025, that tension might explode. If Dom loses, Balor could lead a post-match assault with Damian Priest and JD McDonagh, officially kicking Dom out of Judgment Day. It would be a dramatic way to write a major shift into the stable’s story.
Dom Might Reunite With Rhea Ripley As A Babyface
Fans already enjoy chanting for Dominik, despite his heel persona. If he gets betrayed, the crowd’s sympathy will skyrocket. WWE could use this to flip him into a babyface. And what better way to show that than by teasing a romantic reunion with Rhea Ripley? Their past chemistry worked, and this could reignite one of WWE’s most viral pairings.
Finn Balor Could Recruit AJ Styles Into The Group
After exiling Dom, Finn Balor could shift Judgment Day into a more serious, dominant unit. One surprise twist? Bringing in AJ Styles. Balor and Styles have deep history from their Bullet Club days. That shared past could become storyline gold, especially if Styles joins the group to help fill the void Dom leaves behind.