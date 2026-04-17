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4 Strong Signs Roman Reigns & Randy Orton Quietly Building Alliance Before WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42 could feature more than just championship clashes. Recent promos, actions, and alliances hint that Roman Reigns and Randy Orton may be quietly working together, targeting Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.
Shared Enemy In Cody Rhodes
Both Reigns and Orton have unfinished business with Cody Rhodes. Reigns still resents Rhodes for ending his record title reign at WrestleMania XL, while Orton has repeatedly attacked Rhodes in recent weeks. With a common rival, the two may be plotting to dethrone Rhodes and CM Punk, cementing themselves as dominant forces once again.
Reigns’ Subtle Hints On RAW
During a promo, Roman Reigns mentioned Pat McAfee positively, suggesting alignment with Orton’s ally. He also used “we” instead of “I” when speaking about taking back the business, hinting he isn’t alone. These subtle cues suggest Reigns could be preparing fans for a reveal of his partnership with Orton.
Heel Turn Signals New Alliance
Reigns returned as a babyface at Survivor Series WarGames and was cheered at the Royal Rumble. However, after Elimination Chamber, he reverted to his brash heel persona. His aggressive promos, including remarks about CM Punk, suggest he’s aligning with someone equally ruthless. The timing points toward Orton as his secret partner.
Pat McAfee’s Support For Both
Pat McAfee has openly backed Orton and recently voiced support for Reigns against CM Punk. On his show, McAfee claimed Reigns winning the title would “save the business.” His endorsement of both men strengthens speculation that Reigns, Orton, and McAfee are working together, with a reveal likely at WrestleMania 42.
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