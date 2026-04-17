5 WWE Stars Triple H Has Given-Up On Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Main Event Season
WrestleMania season is usually the time when WWE’s biggest names shine brightest. Yet, several stars who once carried divisions or storylines have been pushed aside, leaving fans questioning whether Triple H has lost faith in them.
Women’s United States Title Scene
The Women’s United States Championship has struggled for relevance. Poor booking and heavy focus on the tag division have left the belt forgotten. Giulia’s absence from SmackDown for two weeks forced WWE to announce her rematch only days before WrestleMania. Compared to NXT’s Speed Titles, the championship feels neglected, showing a lack of confidence in its holders.
Aleister Black’s Inconsistent Booking
Aleister Black returned last year with a unique character, but his momentum has stalled. He tormented Sami Zayn and later Matt Cardona, yet disappeared from television soon after. Despite his intriguing persona, Triple H hasn’t booked him consistently, leaving Black an afterthought on the Road to WrestleMania instead of a featured heel presence.
Carmelo Hayes Left Out
Carmelo Hayes lost the United States Title due to Trick Williams’ interference, and fans believe he deserved better. Hayes carried the mid-card for months but was excluded from WrestleMania. Trick earned a spot despite not winning a title, while Zayn wasn’t considered despite his role in reviving Cena’s Open Challenges. Hayes appears to be the victim of poor booking decisions.
Tiffany Stratton Left Off The Card
Tiffany Stratton had a breakout year, defeating Charlotte Flair and holding the Women’s Title before losing it to Jade Cargill. Despite her strong run in 2025, Stratton has been absent from SmackDown in recent weeks. The decision to exclude her from WrestleMania 42 undermines the work she did as champion and leaves fans questioning why she isn’t featured prominently.
IYO SKY’s Momentum Stalled
One year ago, IYO SKY defended the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, retaining her title. After Naomi’s Money in the Bank cash-in, SKY was shifted into a tag team role with Ripley. Since then, she has largely been presented as Ripley’s sidekick, leaving her sidelined from major singles storylines heading into WrestleMania 42.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.