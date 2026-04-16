3 Reasons Brock Lesnar Could Exit From WWE After WrestleMania 42
WrestleMania 42 could be the turning point for Brock Lesnar’s WWE career. With controversies, and his own words fueling speculation, there are clear signs that The Beast Incarnate may step away from the company after his clash with Oba Femi.
Legal Troubles Intensify
Lesnar’s name surfaced in Janel Grant’s misconduct case involving Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. WWE pulled him off television before his return at SummerSlam 2025. Now, new filings allege Lesnar sent explicit images, raising fresh concerns. These developments could push WWE to distance itself from him after WrestleMania 42, limiting his appearances until major events like SummerSlam 2026.
Storyline Hints Of Retirement
Oba Femi has dominated Lesnar in every confrontation leading to WrestleMania. During his promo on RAW, Femi vowed to end The Beast’s reign, hinting at Lesnar’s career conclusion. A loss here could mirror AJ Styles’ retirement earlier this year, with Lesnar passing the torch to Femi. WWE may use this moment to close Lesnar’s in-ring chapter.
Lesnar’s Own Admission
In a rare interview with Spittin Chiclets, Lesnar admitted he was back only for a short stint. He expressed gratitude for his opportunities but suggested he wasn’t planning a long-term return. With his farm life and family waiting, Lesnar could walk away from WWE after WrestleMania, choosing a quieter existence over the spotlight.
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