4 Strong Signs Randy Orton Will Not Win WWE Title At WrestleMania 42
Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 42 chances look bleak. Fan backlash, Pat McAfee’s uncertain role, Cody Rhodes’ heel tease, and WWE’s push for Rhodes as top babyface all point to Orton missing his 15th world championship.
Fan Backlash After SmackDown
WWE uploaded Pat McAfee’s heel turn video on its official YouTube channel, but the clip drew heavy dislikes. The negative response suggests fans are not pleased with the storyline direction. WWE’s creative team, led by Triple H, often reacts to social media sentiment, making it unlikely they will crown Orton champion at WrestleMania 42.
WWE’s Push For Rhodes As Golden Boy
Cody Rhodes has been consistently portrayed as WWE’s top babyface. He recently defeated Drew McIntyre to win the Undisputed WWE Title on SmackDown. Losing the championship so soon at WrestleMania would undermine his standing. WWE is unlikely to book such a setback, making Orton’s chances of winning his 15th world title slim.
Cody Rhodes’ Heel Tease
After McAfee’s villainous turn, Cody Rhodes showed a darker side by attacking Kit Wilson before his promo. He hinted at a possible heel turn and even took shots at The Rock. If WWE is planning to shift Rhodes’ character, he cannot afford to lose momentum. A title loss to Orton would damage his credibility, suggesting Rhodes will retain.
Pat McAfee’s Uncertain Future
McAfee declared that if Orton failed to win the Undisputed WWE Title, he would never appear on wrestling television again. However, McAfee is a part-timer with multiple commitments outside WWE, including College GameDay and his own show. His busy schedule makes it plausible he will step away after WrestleMania, weakening the case for Orton’s victory.
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