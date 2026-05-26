All eyes are on Erling Haaland as he heads to the FIFA World Cup, fresh off being the Premier League's top scorer. After a long 28-year gap, Norway is back, and the entire country's hopes are riding on Haaland's amazing goal-scoring form.

OSLO: All of Norway's hopes for the upcoming FIFA World Cup are pinned on one man: Manchester City's star striker, Erling Haaland. He is heading to the tournament with a massive achievement under his belt – being the Premier League's top scorer. You can say that Norway's entire World Cup journey will depend on how many goals this man can score.

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Haaland's Goal-Scoring Prowess

Erling Haaland is coming to the FIFA World Cup after scoring a whopping 27 goals in 35 Premier League games. To put that in perspective, he's five goals ahead of the next guy, Brentford's Igor Thiago.

This is the third time in four years that Haaland has won the Premier League's Golden Boot award. Norway is making a comeback to the World Cup after a long 28-year wait, and you can bet all their hopes are on the 25-year-old Haaland. For Manchester City, he scored a total of 38 goals in 52 matches this season. His career total in the Premier League is a staggering 112 goals.

He managed to score more goals than what the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo did in eight seasons, and Haaland did it in half the time. Erling Haaland's role in getting Norway qualified for the World Cup was absolutely crucial. He found the back of the net in every single qualification match and even scored a double in the critical game against Italy.

Father Alf-Inge, a Former World Cup Player

For Haaland, the FIFA World Cup in America is also a moment of personal pride. It's a real 'like father, like son' story. His dad, Alf-Inge Haaland, was part of the Norwegian team that played in the 1994 World Cup, which was also hosted by the USA. While his father Alf-Inge was a defender who played 34 games for Norway, Erling has already played 49 matches and scored an incredible 55 goals for his country.