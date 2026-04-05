Rapper Jelly Roll has been a regular presence on WWE programming during the Road to WrestleMania 42. He even picked up his first singles victory against Kit Wilson, proving he can hold his own inside the squared circle. However, his celebration was short-lived, as Randy Orton delivered a devastating RKO later that night.

This wasn’t the first time The Viper disrespected him. Despite teaming with Roll at SummerSlam 2025 against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, Orton still chose to attack the musician afterward. That betrayal left Roll with unfinished business.

Pairing him with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania would make sense, as Jelly Roll could neutralize Pat McAfee while Rhodes focuses on Orton. Fans have already warmed up to the rapper’s involvement, and his revenge arc could be a natural fit for the grand stage.