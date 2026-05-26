The Lanka Premier League has revealed its marquee signings for season six. India all-rounder Vijay Shankar joins Kandy Royals, while England's Moeen Ali and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan have been retained by their franchises.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has unveiled a star-studded list of marquee signings ahead of the season six player draft on June 1, headlined by India all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who is set to join the tournament for the upcoming season with Kandy Royals. England's Moeen Ali and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan also feature among the biggest names retained as franchises lock in their core squads for the sixth edition of the league, scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8 across Sri Lanka.

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Shankar, who represented India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and claimed a wicket with his very first delivery in the tournament, brings extensive international and domestic experience to the Royals setup. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder joins a formidable Kandy core featuring England's Moeen Ali, alongside Sri Lankan stalwarts Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga, as franchises begin shaping their squads for the new season, as per an LPL press release. Shankar had also recently announced his retirement from international cricket. He represented India in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is between 2018 and 2019 after earning recognition as a seam-bowling all-rounder. He was part of India's squad for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

LPL Attracting Top Talent

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group - the official rights holder of the LPL, said: "The Lanka Premier League continues to attract top talent from leading cricketing nations, which reflects the league's growing stature in the global T20 ecosystem. With players like Vijay Shankar, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, and several leading Sri Lankan stars featuring this season, the LPL is evolving into a strong platform for high-quality cricket and international competition. Our focus remains on strengthening the league's presence across South Asia while delivering a world-class experience for players and fans alike."

Franchise Retention Strategy

Defending champions SC Jaffna Kings, the most successful franchise in LPL history, retained Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan alongside Sri Lankan internationals Dunit Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as they look to continue their dominance in the competition. As per tournament regulations, each franchise was permitted to retain up to two overseas and two Sri Lankan marquee players ahead of the draft.

Global Appeal and Competitive Season Ahead

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL, said, "The marquee lineup reflects the growing strength and global appeal of the Lanka Premier League. Franchises have retained a strong mix of international experience and Sri Lankan talent, which sets the tone perfectly ahead of the player draft. With several top overseas and local players already confirmed, fans can expect another highly competitive and exciting season of the LPL."

Player Draft and Star Power

The upcoming player draft is expected to further strengthen squads across the league, with more than 650 overseas player registrations received from 21 cricketing nations ahead of the sixth edition. The response continues to underline the steady rise of the tournament since its launch in 2020. The 2026 season also comes with added star power following the appointment of Chris Gayle as the league's Brand Ambassador. The "Universe Boss" is expected to play a key role in amplifying the excitement around a tournament that continues to attract some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Tournament Details and Schedule

LPL season 6 will feature SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, and Colombo Kaps competing in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs. The tournament will get underway on July 17, 2026 with an opening ceremony and a clash between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gallants at the SSC Ground in Colombo, before culminating with the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium on August 8, 2026.

LPL Season 6 - Marquee Signings

-Dambulla Sixers : Reeza Hendricks (South Africa), Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

-Kandy Royals: Vijay Shankar (India), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Moeen Ali (England)

-Galle Gallants: Eshan Malinga (Sri Lanka), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

-Colombo Kaps: Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka).

-SC Jaffna Kings: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Dunit Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka).