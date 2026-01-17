Despite being one of WWE’s most decorated stars, Orton has not held the world title for a considerable period. His recent involvement has largely been in mid-card rivalries, leaving fans eager to see him back at the top. Awarding him a 15th championship reign would not only recognize his legendary career but also restore his presence in the main-event spotlight. Triple H, who once shared faction ties with Orton, could be the one to finally pull the trigger on this storyline.