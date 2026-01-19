Ola Aina’s WWE-themed post after a handball incident against Arsenal has sparked debate. Officials, managers and ex-referees clashed over whether a penalty should have been awarded, while Semenyo reacted to the defender’s cheeky tribute online.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has found himself at the centre of controversy following his side’s goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League. The incident occurred when Aina appeared to use his arm to keep the ball in play, but VAR ruled against awarding a penalty to the visitors.

Officials explained that the arm was in a natural position, with the ball striking the shoulder first, making it unsuitable to award a spot-kick. However, Aina later hinted at deliberate intent by posting an image of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero alongside the famous line “I lie, I cheat, I steal.” He captioned the post with a message about enjoying his return to the City Ground, but the reference did not go unnoticed.

Supporters quickly reacted, many criticising the defender for mocking the situation. Among those engaging with the post was Manchester City’s new signing Antoine Semenyo, who avoided the handball debate but responded with laughing emojis.

Arsenal, meanwhile, failed to take advantage of Manchester City’s slip-up but still extended their lead at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta’s side now sit seven points clear of Aston Villa, who lost to Everton, and City. The missed opportunity to secure three points has left Arsenal frustrated, particularly given the contentious nature of the decision.

Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett added fuel to the debate, insisting that Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty. Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett argued that Aina deliberately moved his arm towards the ball, which constituted a handling offence. He stressed that the shoulder should be considered part of the body, and therefore the contact was not accidental. “A penalty should have been awarded,” Hackett said, calling the ruling incorrect.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta echoed the sentiment, stating that he saw the incident live and reviewed it afterward, finding no justification for the decision. He expressed disappointment that his side was denied what he believed was a clear penalty.

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche, however, defended his player and the officials. Dyche warned that football risked losing balance if penalties were awarded for such incidents, suggesting that the game would suffer if every marginal contact was punished.