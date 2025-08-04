Image Credit : Getty

Sami Zayn got a huge win against Karrion Kross at SummerSlam. With that chapter closed, he could now aim higher. Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion, and there’s already past tension between the two.

Zayn might clash with Rollins' allies like Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker first. This could lead to a bigger bout between Rollins and Zayn, possibly at a future premium live event.