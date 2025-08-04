5 Intense WWE RAW Feuds That Could Explode After SummerSlam 2025 Shake-Up
SummerSlam 2025 changed the landscape of WWE. Here's a look at five fresh feuds that might begin on RAW.
Sami Zayn Targets Seth Rollins’ Heavyweight Title
Sami Zayn got a huge win against Karrion Kross at SummerSlam. With that chapter closed, he could now aim higher. Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion, and there’s already past tension between the two.
Zayn might clash with Rollins' allies like Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker first. This could lead to a bigger bout between Rollins and Zayn, possibly at a future premium live event.
Bayley’s Accident Could Cost Her A Friend
Bayley tried to help Becky Lynch retain her title at SummerSlam, but her punch hit Lyra Valkyria instead. That mistake cost Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Valkyria may not forgive Bayley for the accidental interference. With no title in between now, their tension could spark a personal, one-on-one feud on RAW.
Becky Lynch Might Have Multiple New Enemies
Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam, but her next challengers could come fast. Rhea Ripley, who failed to win the Women’s World Championship again, might turn her focus toward the Intercontinental Title.
IYO SKY is also a strong candidate. She’s been stuck in the World Title picture with no success, so a pivot to Lynch’s gold seems likely. Either direction creates a top-tier feud to elevate the division.
Austin Theory Could Finally Go After Waller
Theory and Grayson Waller’s tag team split a few weeks ago shocked everyone. But now that SummerSlam’s out of the way, Theory may finally strike back.
A returning Theory could turn face by attacking Waller in a RAW segment. Their storyline has been building, and fans want the payoff. The angle sets up a classic heel vs. babyface rivalry.
IYO SKY Deserves A Fresh Direction
IYO SKY didn’t win the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam. After months in that title picture, it might be time for her to step away from it.
Becky Lynch’s Intercontinental Championship now feels like a more fitting target. A match between SKY and Lynch would be a blockbuster, especially if it happens at Clash in Paris. WWE could use this to elevate the Intercontinental Title to a new level.