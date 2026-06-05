Cricket Australia has opened an exclusive pre-sale for the 2026-27 Men's International Summer, offering the best-priced tickets to free CricketPlus members from June 5-14. General public ticket sales will commence on June 15.

Cricket Australia has opened its exclusive pre-sale for the 2026-27 Men's International Summer, giving fans the opportunity to secure the best-priced tickets before general public sales begin.

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The pre-sale period runs from June 5-14 and is available exclusively to CricketPlus members. CricketPlus membership is free, and fans can register by visiting cricket.com.au/cricketplus and creating an account, as per a press release from Cricket Australia.

Fans who join CricketPlus and purchase tickets during the pre-sale period will have access to the best-priced tickets before they move to regular public-sale pricing. General public ticket sales will commence on June 15.

To become a free CricketPlus member and access the pre-sale, visit cricket.com.au/cricketplus.

For Bangladeshi cricket fans, the highlight of the summer will be Bangladesh's two-Test tour of Australia in August. The series will begin in Darwin before moving to Mackay, marking Bangladesh's first Test tour of Australia since 2003. Australia's international summer will also feature a white-ball series against England, followed by a Test series against New Zealand.

Bangladesh Test series

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium Darwin, 10 am (local) Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10 am (local)

Women's ODI Series v Bangladesh

First ODI: Friday, October 9 (D/N) Second ODI: Sunday, October 11 (D/N) Third ODI: Wednesday, October 14 (D/N) *All matches played at Allan Border Field starting at 2:50 pm AEDT

Women's T20I Series v Bangladesh

First T20I: Sunday, October 18 Second T20I: Tuesday, October 20 Third T20I: Thursday, October 22 * All matches played at North Sydney Oval starting at 7:15 pm AEDT

Men's ODI Series v England

First ODI: November 13, Perth Stadium, 2:30 pm AEDT Second ODI: November 15, Adelaide Oval, 2:30 pm AEDT (D/N) Third ODI: November 18, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:30 pm AEDT (D/N)

Men's T20I Series v England

First T20I: November 21, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15 pm AEDT Second T20I: November 24, Gold Coast Stadium, 7:15 pm AEDT Third T20I: November 27: The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15 pm AEDT Fourth T20I: November 29: SCG, Sydney, 7:15 pm AEDT Fifth T20I: December 2: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15 pm AEDT

Men's Test Series v New Zealand

First Test: December 9-13, Perth Stadium, 1:20 pm AEDT Second Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 11:30 am AEDT Third Test: December 26-30, MCG, Melbourne, 10:30 am AEDT Fourth Test: January 4-8, SCG, Sydney, 10:30 am AEDT

Women's T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I: February 21, North Sydney Oval, 1:30 pm AEDT Second T20I: February 24, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15 pm AEDT Third T20I: February 26, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 7:15 pm AEDT

Women's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: March 1, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 2:50 pm AEDT (D/N) Second ODI: March 5: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2:50 pm AEDT (D/N) Third ODI: March 7: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2:50 pm AEDT (D/N)

150th Anniversary Test Match

Australia v England: March 11-15, MCG, Melbourne, 2 pm AEDT (D/N). (ANI)