Cody Rhodes may believe his rivalry with Drew McIntyre is behind him, but another threat could surface tonight. Randy Orton has been absent from television for weeks, and his return could come with a shocking twist.

The Viper could reveal himself as the man behind the backstage attack on Jacob Fatu, before turning his attention to Rhodes. A heel turn capped by a brutal assault on the Undisputed WWE Champion would ignite a long-awaited feud. Fans have been anticipating this storyline for months, and SmackDown could finally deliver it as the show’s dramatic closing moment.