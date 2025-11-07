4 Explosive WWE SmackDown Endings That Could Shock Fans Tonight
SmackDown could close with shocking twists tonight, from surprise debuts to heel turns and authority clashes.
Randy Orton Returning To Target Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may believe his rivalry with Drew McIntyre is behind him, but another threat could surface tonight. Randy Orton has been absent from television for weeks, and his return could come with a shocking twist.
The Viper could reveal himself as the man behind the backstage attack on Jacob Fatu, before turning his attention to Rhodes. A heel turn capped by a brutal assault on the Undisputed WWE Champion would ignite a long-awaited feud. Fans have been anticipating this storyline for months, and SmackDown could finally deliver it as the show’s dramatic closing moment.
Drew McIntyre’s Rage Spilling Onto Nick Aldis
Drew McIntyre’s frustration continues to grow after his loss to Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Scottish Warrior was struck with the championship belt, but the referee missed it, allowing Rhodes to retain under questionable circumstances.
McIntyre could once again accuse SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis of corruption. If his anger boils over, he may physically attack Aldis, sparking a shocking confrontation. This could set the stage for Aldis to step into the ring himself, with Survivor Series WarGames looming as the perfect battleground for their clash.
Chelsea Green Eyeing Redemption Against Giulia
Giulia’s reign as Women’s United States Champion has been underwhelming, and tonight she faces Chelsea Green in her first defense. The Hot Mess is determined to reclaim the title and prevent Giulia from surpassing her record as the longest-reigning champion.
If the match headlines SmackDown, the stakes rise even higher. Green regaining the championship would not only end Giulia’s reign but also reestablish her as a central figure in the women’s division. This outcome could provide the spark the title picture has been missing.
Oba Femi’s Possible Main Roster Breakthrough
Ilja Dragunov’s United States Championship Open Challenge is one of the night’s most intriguing matches. Rumors suggest former NXT Champion Oba Femi could make his main roster debut by answering the challenge.
If The Ruler dethrones Dragunov, it would immediately launch a heated rivalry between two former NXT stars. Such a storyline could breathe new life into SmackDown’s mid-card division, giving fans a fresh feud to follow. Femi’s arrival would be a statement moment, potentially closing the show with a shocking title change.