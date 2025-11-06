3 AEW Names Who Could Shock Fans By Returning To WWE For The Last Time Is Now Tournament
The Last Time Is Now Tournament could feature surprise WWE returns. Three AEW stars stand out as realistic possibilities.
Chris Jericho: A Rivalry Rekindled
Chris Jericho’s name has been circulating again as speculation grows about his AEW contract nearing its end. A WWE comeback would not only allow him to close out his career but also set up a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho and John Cena share a storied rivalry dating back to the early 2000s, built on respect and competition. A final showdown between them in Cena’s farewell run would be monumental, making Jericho one of the most realistic candidates to return.
Edge: Cena’s Greatest Rival Returns?
Edge has always been one of Cena’s defining opponents, and their rivalry is considered among the best in WWE history. Recently, WWE uploaded their entire feud to its official YouTube channel, sparking speculation that a return could be on the horizon. Edge and Cena have spoken openly about their respect for each other, and a final clash would be fitting for both men. If Edge were to step back from AEW for one last ride, it could deliver Cena the dream farewell match fans have been waiting for.
The Big Show: A Legendary Surprise
The Big Show remains a strong possibility for a surprise entry into The Last Time Is Now Tournament. Though currently with AEW in a non‑wrestling role, his long history with WWE keeps the door open. Big Show has battled Cena in some of the most memorable storylines of the past, and a return would allow fans to relive that rivalry. Beyond Cena, his comeback could also set up dream matches with other stars, giving WWE a chance to celebrate his legacy one more time.