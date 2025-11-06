Image Credit : Getty

Edge has always been one of Cena’s defining opponents, and their rivalry is considered among the best in WWE history. Recently, WWE uploaded their entire feud to its official YouTube channel, sparking speculation that a return could be on the horizon. Edge and Cena have spoken openly about their respect for each other, and a final clash would be fitting for both men. If Edge were to step back from AEW for one last ride, it could deliver Cena the dream farewell match fans have been waiting for.