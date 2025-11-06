Image Credit : Getty

Jey Uso has made it clear he no longer wants guidance from Roman Reigns or his brother Jimmy. WWE could use this tension to reignite his family feud, only this time with Jey as the villain. Aligning with Team Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames would set the stage for a clash with Jimmy, eventually leading to a singles showdown with Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2026.

If WWE plans to crown Jey as the next Tribal Chief, this path would be the perfect setup. Alternatively, a long program with Jimmy could culminate in another WrestleMania battle between the brothers, revisiting their earlier rivalry on a bigger stage.