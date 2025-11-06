4 Major Directions WWE Could Take If Jey Uso Finally Turns Heel
Jey Uso’s heel turn could reshape WWE storylines. From new alliances to family feuds, here are four possible outcomes.
A Renewed Rivalry With Roman And Jimmy Uso
Jey Uso has made it clear he no longer wants guidance from Roman Reigns or his brother Jimmy. WWE could use this tension to reignite his family feud, only this time with Jey as the villain. Aligning with Team Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames would set the stage for a clash with Jimmy, eventually leading to a singles showdown with Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2026.
If WWE plans to crown Jey as the next Tribal Chief, this path would be the perfect setup. Alternatively, a long program with Jimmy could culminate in another WrestleMania battle between the brothers, revisiting their earlier rivalry on a bigger stage.
A New Entrance To Match His Darker Persona
One of Jey Uso’s biggest crowd‑pleasing elements has been his entrance, with fans chanting along and embracing the YEET movement. But if he turns heel, that connection would need to be severed. WWE could strip away the upbeat music and crowd interaction, replacing it with a darker presentation. We’ve seen stars like John Cena alter their entrances to reflect character changes, and Jey could follow suit to emphasize his new role as a hated figure.
A Possible Alliance With The Vision
Jey Uso’s recent conversation with Paul Heyman hinted at a potential swerve. Heyman suggested that Jey should consider joining The Vision, and a heel turn could make that a reality. Aligning with the faction would be a shocking twist, especially ahead of WarGames, and would instantly change how fans perceive him. Such a move would also give Jey a strong platform to showcase his new character while working alongside established names.
Another Run At The World Heavyweight Championship
If Jey Uso decides not to join The Vision, his heel turn could still propel him back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. With Bron Breakker lined up as a challenger, Jey could instead feud with CM Punk for the title. This rivalry would allow him to explore his darker side while keeping him in the main event spotlight. It would also give Breakker time to establish himself, while Jey builds momentum as a credible singles star with a more aggressive edge.