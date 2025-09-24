Image Credit : Getty

Throughout his retirement tour, John Cena has mostly squared off against familiar names such as Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and even R-Truth. With limited time left in the ring, many expected him to help elevate the next generation.

Under Vince McMahon, younger names like Dominik Mysterio, Gunther, and Bron Breakker would likely have been given the chance to test themselves against Cena. In the past, McMahon often used Cena to give rising talent a major boost, something that has been largely missing this time around.