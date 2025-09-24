Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre has long been seen as a top-tier talent, but 2025 has not brought him the breakthrough he’s been waiting for. Despite competing for the Undisputed WWE Championship, his match was ultimately used to strengthen Cody Rhodes’ reign rather than elevate McIntyre himself.

For much of the year, he has been positioned to make others look strong instead of building his own momentum. The Scottish Warrior remains a major name, but Triple H’s booking suggests he has stepped away from giving McIntyre the spotlight he deserves.