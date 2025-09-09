4 Clear Signs Triple H Has Dropped the Ball With Penta’s WWE Main Roster Run
From missed SummerSlam moments to damaging losses, here’s how WWE’s booking has stalled Penta’s momentum.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Leaving Penta Off His First SummerSlam Was a Major Misstep
SummerSlam is WWE’s second‑biggest stage, and for a two‑night event, there’s room to showcase top names. Yet Penta, fresh off his debut year, was nowhere to be found. Instead, spots went to a tag match involving Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll, and Logan Paul, a bout many fans had already seen weeks earlier.
With other notable names like Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, and LA Knight also missing, Penta’s absence felt like a wasted opportunity to cement his presence.
Early Pinfall Loss Damaged His Momentum
New signings with hype usually enjoy a strong undefeated stretch. Penta started hot, defeating Pete Dunne, Chad Gable, and Ludwig Kaiser. But just a month in, he was on the losing end, first in a Triple Threat where he wasn’t pinned, then in a tag match with Bron Breakker against Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on March 31, where he took the fall. Had his first pinfall loss come at WrestleMania in the Fatal Four‑Way Intercontinental Title match, his aura would have been better protected.
Consecutive Defeats to Dominik Mysterio Hurt His Credibility
After WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio’s first challenger for the Intercontinental Title was Penta. Twice, the masked star fell short, both times with Judgment Day interference, including at Backlash.
While the intention may have been to give Dom a solid reign, the timing robbed Penta of a potential first title win and stalled his momentum. A delayed feud could have allowed him to capture the championship later in the year.
Inconsistent Booking Has Stalled His Rise
Penta’s first six months in WWE were busy, with multiple Intercontinental Title shots. But by summer, his momentum had cooled. From June 9 to July 14, he lost five straight televised matches to names like Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins.
Not being booked for SummerSlam only added to the perception that his push had fizzled. Even if he was aiding Lucha Libre AAA after WWE’s acquisition, the lack of RAW screen time has hurt his standing.