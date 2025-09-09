Image Credit : Getty

SummerSlam is WWE’s second‑biggest stage, and for a two‑night event, there’s room to showcase top names. Yet Penta, fresh off his debut year, was nowhere to be found. Instead, spots went to a tag match involving Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll, and Logan Paul, a bout many fans had already seen weeks earlier.

With other notable names like Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, and LA Knight also missing, Penta’s absence felt like a wasted opportunity to cement his presence.