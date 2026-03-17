4 Huge WWE Returns Fans Could See At WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas
WrestleMania 42 may feature blockbuster comebacks. From Bianca Belair’s possible recovery to The Rock, Paige, and Chris Jericho, here are four returns that could shake up WWE’s biggest show of the year.
Bianca Belair – The EST’s Comeback
Bianca Belair has been sidelined with a finger injury that required surgery earlier this year. If she recovers in time, she could confront the winner of the WWE Women’s Championship clash between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill, or simply appear to remind fans she’s on her way back.
The Rock – Family Ties And Feuds
The Rock has yet to appear on the Road to WrestleMania. With tensions rising between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, his involvement could add fuel to the fire. He might accompany Reigns to the ring, lend support, or even turn against him to set up a future showdown.
Paige – The Anti‑Diva’s Return
Paige left AEW a year ago, sparking speculation about a WWE comeback. With rivals like AJ Lee and the Bella Twins set for featured matches, WrestleMania could be the perfect stage for her to re‑emerge and reignite old rivalries.
Chris Jericho – Y2J’s Shock Factor
Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW programming for nearly a year, focusing on his band Fozzy. If he returns at WrestleMania 42, it would echo Cody Rhodes’ dramatic WWE comeback in 2022 and once again shake the wrestling industry.
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