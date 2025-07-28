Image Credit : Getty

Aleister Black has slowly turned heel in recent weeks, especially after his brutal attack on Damian Priest during a match on SmackDown. Their current booking hints at a confrontation. But Triple H needs to push this feud to SummerSlam Night One instead.

Both stars are currently without confirmed matches at the premium live event. Their history and intensity deserve a grander platform than weekly programming. This bout could easily steal the show and elevate both superstars in the process.