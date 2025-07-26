Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns isn't a tag team wrestler. He’s the face of WWE, the top guy. So when fans see him shoved into a tag team match instead of the main event spotlight, it feels like a misstep.

Yes, teaming with Jey Uso has nostalgia. Yes, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are rising names. But this isn’t a real tag team match. It’s four singles stars thrown together. No chemistry, no storyline depth, just a match to get them all on the card.

Roman Reigns, a future Hall of Famer and generational name, should never be reduced to just “one of the guys.” He should be headlining with a one-on-one showdown, not tagging in and out.