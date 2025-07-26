3 Reasons Why WWE Fumbled Roman Reigns’ 2025 SummerSlam Return
Roman Reigns returns for WWE SummerSlam, but the match booked might not be the right call.
Tag Match Feels Random, And Roman Reigns Deserves Better
Roman Reigns isn't a tag team wrestler. He’s the face of WWE, the top guy. So when fans see him shoved into a tag team match instead of the main event spotlight, it feels like a misstep.
Yes, teaming with Jey Uso has nostalgia. Yes, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are rising names. But this isn’t a real tag team match. It’s four singles stars thrown together. No chemistry, no storyline depth, just a match to get them all on the card.
Roman Reigns, a future Hall of Famer and generational name, should never be reduced to just “one of the guys.” He should be headlining with a one-on-one showdown, not tagging in and out.
Bron Breakker Misses a Huge Singles Moment He’s Earned
Bron Breakker isn’t just another guy on the rise but WWE's most protected new project. Since debuting in NXT, WWE has positioned him to be a future main-eventer. And now, instead of that breakout singles match at SummerSlam, he's tied into a shared spotlight.
Breakker vs. Roman Reigns in a one-on-one fight could’ve defined SummerSlam 2025. It had the ingredients to make Bron a made man. But in this tag format? He might get a few cool moments, but it won’t be his launchpad.
Two-Night SummerSlam Deserved Two Marquee Singles Matches
SummerSlam is officially a two-night event now, which means WWE has twice the space to book major matches. They should’ve taken advantage of that.
Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker on Night One. Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed on Night Two. Two big matches instead of one cluttered tag match. It would’ve helped pacing and kept both nights equally stacked.
Instead, by jamming all four into one tag match, WWE risked making one night look bloated and the other feel weak. That’s bad card balance, and a missed opportunity to make SummerSlam feel truly massive.