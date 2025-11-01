Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre’s distrust of WWE management and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was on full display. He initially refused to sign the contract for his Undisputed Championship match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, demanding that Cody Rhodes be unable to retain his title through countout or disqualification. Aldis eventually agreed to the stipulation after Rhodes himself supported it.

The problem came when McIntyre, after loudly rejecting the original paperwork, ended up signing that very same version without the new clauses written in. While the company will likely honor the verbal agreement, the entire sequence undermined McIntyre’s stance. He made a spectacle of refusing the first contract, only to contradict himself by signing it anyway.