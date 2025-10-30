Image Credit : Getty

In one of the recent videos, a figure in jeans was shown walking, and many fans immediately linked it to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has a storied history with Paul Heyman, and the two reunited briefly at Wrestlepalooza. With Heyman betraying Seth Rollins and stepping into a leadership role with The Vision, Lesnar could once again align with his former advocate. Reports have even suggested that Lesnar may team with The Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames against either Roman Reigns’ squad or CM Punk’s team.