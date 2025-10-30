3 WWE Superstars Paul Heyman Could Be Recruiting After Mysterious Video Tease
Paul Heyman’s cryptic videos have sparked speculation. Here are three WWE stars he could be gathering soon.
Gunther Could Be The Mystery Star Behind The Videos
The cryptic clips have fueled speculation that Gunther may be one of the names involved. The Ring General is currently sidelined with a nose injury, but his absence has only added to the intrigue. As a former World Heavyweight Champion, his return alongside Paul Heyman would be a major statement. Both men are established villains, and an alliance on RAW would not be surprising. Fans believe Gunther’s presence could elevate The Vision and give Heyman another dominant force to manage.
Brock Lesnar Might Reunite With His Longtime Ally
In one of the recent videos, a figure in jeans was shown walking, and many fans immediately linked it to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has a storied history with Paul Heyman, and the two reunited briefly at Wrestlepalooza. With Heyman betraying Seth Rollins and stepping into a leadership role with The Vision, Lesnar could once again align with his former advocate. Reports have even suggested that Lesnar may team with The Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames against either Roman Reigns’ squad or CM Punk’s team.
Austin Theory Could Make His Return Under Heyman’s Guidance
Another name connected to the speculation is Austin Theory. The 28‑year‑old has been absent from WWE, but rumors suggest he could return as part of The Vision. Similar to Lesnar, Theory was linked to the faction for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. With Seth Rollins out of action due to injury, WWE may still be planning to reintroduce Theory under Paul Heyman’s direction. A comeback in this fashion would give the former United States Champion a much‑needed reset and a chance to regain momentum.