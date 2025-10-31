Image Credit : Getty

The Vision has been without a major name since Seth Rollins was taken out of the picture. Many fans now believe Gunther could be the one to step into that role. The Ring General has been absent since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025, but the timing of the cryptic videos has sparked speculation about his return. With his dominant presence and credibility, Gunther would be a natural fit to fill the void left by Rollins.