'We did it': Everton boss Frank Lampard greets Dele Alli who calls union 'perfect match'
The 25-year-old midfielder has joined the Toffees on a two-and-a-half-year deal reportedly up to 40 million pounds.
Dele Alli, who joined Everton permanently from Tottenham on Deadline Day, kick-started a new chapter of his life when he made the journey up to Merseyside on Tuesday. The 25-year-old joined the Toffees on a two-and-a-half-year deal reportedly up to 40 million pounds, as the midfielder looks to reignite his career at Goodison Park along with newly appointed manager Frank Lampard.
The former Chelsea legend and boss greeted Dele Alli moments after completing the transfer deal. 'We did it,' said Frank Lampard to the England international, who asserted that his union with Everton is a 'perfect match'. Vowing to fight for the team and the club, Dele Alli insisted that he has been presented with an amazing opportunity to learn and improve under one of football's sharpest minds.
Talking about the reason behind choosing Everton, the midfielder said that shareholder Farhad Moshi and Chairman Bill Kenwright's evident desire to rope him in was a decisive factor. The 25-year-old added that passionate Evertonians made him feel wanted, and this provides him with the perfect platform to deliver excitement and goals for his new club.
"It is a perfect match, and I can't wait to get going," Dele Alli told evertontv. The midfielder added that he is in sync with the club's direction and wants to score as many goals and register as many wins as possible.
Heaping praises over Everton boss Frank Lampard, Dele Alli added, "Frank is an amazing manager and an amazing person. He knows me very well as a player. I know him and his tactics and how he likes his teams to work. I can learn so much from him. He scored a lot of goals from midfield. I will speak to him about that and the way he fought on the pitch and what he did to make the most of his talent."
"The owner and Chairman were the first people I spoke to. I felt very comfortable and confident and wanted. As a player, the main thing is to feel wanted. Especially as an attacking and creative player, you want to know you can express yourself and bring excitement to the game, with and without the ball. That's what I want to do and the kind of player I am," Alli told evertontv.
Meanwhile, insisting that he is extremely ambitious and passionate, the midfielder added that the owner and manager Lampard's faith in him has ignited the drive to do well for the club. "I know how much it means to the fans, here, and the team, and I want to help as much as I can," Alli concluded.
Dele Alli has joined Everton after seven years with Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored 51 Premier League goals and was also named the PFA Young Player of the Year twice. The midfielder, who has 37 England caps, played a crucial role in the Three Lions' run to the semi-finals of the Russian World Cup. Prior to the World Cup, Dele Alli scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 50 matches in the season 2017-18. The 25-year-old returned from the tournament to aid Tottenham passage to the 2019 Champions League final.