Dusan Vlahovic, Dele Alli and more - top 10 most expensive football transfers of January 2022 winter window

Italian giants Juventus was the top spender of the January window, plunking down 75 million euros to acquire the Fiorentina striker.

The January transfer window in football never misses to please the fans as clubs go on mass spending free to bring some of the best-known players on board to fill mid-season holes or capture Europe's budding talents. This winter was no different, as clubs like Juventus, Barcelona, Everton, Liverpool and Aston Villa spent big. Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive player transfers of the January 2022 transfer window in descending order.

Manchester City signed Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal for a reported fee of 17 million euros. The 22-year-old, who has won five senior international caps with Argentina, will remain with River on loan until July 2022. Manchester City had been in the hunt for a striker since the departure of their all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero and missing out on the capture of Harry Kane from Tottenham. Alvarez will have big shoes to fill, who will join the Pep Guardiola side from the following season.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, reportedly in a 19 million euros deal. Bentancur, who spent four-and-a-half years in Turin, has signed a contract until 2026. At Juventus, the 24-year-old was part of three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies across 181 appearances in all competitions while scoring two goals and recording 17 assists. In the last four seasons in Serie A, no Juventus player has made more tackles (205) or interceptions (147) than Bentancur.

Brazilian Serie A side Internacional's Yuri Alberto moved to Zenit St. Petersburg in a 20 million euros deal. The 20-year-old forward, who has signed a five-year contract, finished the 2021 season as the third top scorer in the Brazilian championship with 12 goals. The UK football magazine Four Four Two ranked Yuri Alberto as one of the 22 most talented players in the world under 22.

Newcastle United confirmed the signing of New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley for a reportedly 30 million euros. Wood, who will wear No. 20, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and arrives in time to feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford at St. James' Park. The 30-year-old becomes the Magpies' second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of England international full-back Kierran Trippier from Atlético Madrid.

Lucas Digne joined Aston Villa in a 30 million euros permanent move from Everton in January second week. The 28-year-old left-back revealed that he made his way to Aston Villa for manager Steven Gerrard. Digne's arrival came just a week after Gerrard roped in his former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho to the team on loan from Spanish giants Barcelona. Also read: Will the former Everton left-back be a good fit in Steven Gerrard's squad?

Newcastle United captured Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a 42 million euros deal, with the Brazil international being the latest major signing by the Magpies under Eddie Howe's watch. The 24-year-old midfielder, who clinched Olympic gold at Tokyo 2022, is the latest new face at St James' Park amid their recruitment drive.

Liverpool brought in prolific Porto winger Luis Diaz for 45 million euros. The Reds will hope he can provide extra firepower to an already lethal arsenal of attacking weapons at Anfield. "We believe Diaz has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He's a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He's a skilful team player who always has the goal in mind," manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Dele Alli joined Everton permanently from Tottenham Hotspur on Deadline Day in a 47 million euro deal. The midfielder joined the Toffees, who recently confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new manager, on a two-and-a-half-year deal as he looks to reignite his stalling career at Goodison Park. Everton also signed defender Vitalii Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev in early January for an undisclosed fee for a four-and-a-half-year deal until the end of June 2026. Also read: 'Hungry to get started', says Frank Lampard as ex-Chelsea boss replaces Rafa Benetiz as Everton's new manager

Winger Ferran Torres moved from Manchester City to Barcelona in a 55 million euros transfer. The Spain international took over the No.19 jersey worn by legendary Argentine Sergio Aguero, who retired from international football in December last year due to a heart condition.

