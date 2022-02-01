  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Everton's new boss Frank Lampard swoops Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli

    Everton roped in Frank Lampard as manager on Monday. It has also roped in Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Also, Dele Alli has signed for the Toffees from Tottenham Hotspur.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: After Frank Lampard, Everton swoops Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli on Deadline Day-ayh
    Liverpool, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Everton was on a roll on the Deadline Day of the January transfer window. On Monday, it created headlines by roping in Frank Lampard as head coach. However, it was not done there, as it also signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Manchester United on loan, followed by midfielder Dele Alli on a permanent transfer.

    Van de Beek's loan move from United was long forecasted due to his lack of playtime at Old Trafford. However, as Everton swooped him, he is confident of playing more, especially after Lampard vouched for the Dutchman. He is likely to play his first game for the club this weekend against Brentford during the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Now, I can say I am an Everton player. I am really happy and can't wait to help the team. I think it is a great club. There are really good players here, and I came because I want to help them go up the table. I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists, and I will try to do that again. And, it is not only offensive. You have to defend as a midfielder, and I can do that as well," van de Beek told Everton after completing his move.

    ALSO READ: 'Hungry to get started', says Frank Lampard as ex-Chelsea boss replaces Rafa Benetiz as Everton's new manager

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the meantime, Alli has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Toffees that runs until June 2024. He had signed for Tottenham in 2015 and scored 67 goals in 269 appearances. He began his career with Milton Keynes Dons, where he scored 24 from 88, while overall, he has scored 91 from 357.

    I'm delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history. I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt. I'm looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard," Alli was quoted as saying by Everton.

