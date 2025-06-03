- Home
The summer transfer window is heating up, with top European clubs scrambling to bolster their squads ahead of the new season. As the rumor mill continues to churn out potential deals, several high-profile players are being linked with moves to new clubs.
David Alaba's potential MLS move
Charlotte FC are willing to pay €8 million ($9.1 million) to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba. Real Madrid are eager to offload Alaba to reduce their salary expenses.
Barcelona in talks with Thomas Partey
Barcelona are in talks with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey over a potential free transfer this summer. Partey wants to stay at Arsenal but is exploring his options as contract talks have stalled.
Real Madrid chase Nicolò Barella
Real Madrid are interested in signing Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella as a replacement for the departing Luka Modrić. Barella is valued at up to €100 million ($113.5 million) and is also a target for Liverpool and Manchester City.
Atlético Madrid target Marco Asensio
Atlético Madrid are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of the season on loan with Aston Villa.
Benfica close in on João Félix
Benfica are nearing a deal to sign Chelsea forward João Félix, with a potential agreement before the Club World Cup.
Liverpool set price tag for Joe Gomez
Liverpool have set a price tag of £25 million ($33.7 million) for defender Joe Gomez, with several clubs showing interest, including Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Burnley, Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Sunderland, and West Ham.
Manchester City's £45 million bid
Manchester City are willing to pay £45 million ($60.6 million) to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri. City officials believe Aït-Nouri is a better option than other targets like Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso.
Premier League clubs chase Feyenoord midfielder
Quinten Timber, a midfielder for Feyenoord, is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal. A move to Arsenal could reunite Timber with his brother Jurrien.
Goalkeeper swap deal?
Manchester United are open to a potential swap deal with Barcelona involving goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and forward Marcus Rashford. According to El Nacional, Barcelona want to use ter Stegen as part of their bid for Rashford.
Premier League transfer rumors
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of bringing Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrović back to the Premier League. The former Fulham forward may be allowed to leave Saudi Arabia this summer, with Everton and West Ham United also showing interest.