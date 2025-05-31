Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Ronaldo - Latest updates

Chelsea are eyeing Man United's Kobbie Mainoo, 20, who may leave due to limited playtime and financial rules. His future may hinge on Bruno Fernandes' exit.
Chelsea are eyeing Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, who wants Champions League football. Everton want £70 million, after rejecting Man United’s bid of £45 million last year.
Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min is wanted by Saudi clubs aiming to boost quality and global reach. Big wages tempt him, but Spurs don’t want to lose their 32-year-old captain.
Cristiano Ronaldo may leave Al Nassr after his cryptic post. He's linked with Al Hilal and others, but reports also say he might sign a new deal with Al Nassr.
PSG are now leading the race to sign River Plate's 17-year-old star Franco Mastantuono, as Real Madrid's talks slow down. He has a €40m release clause.
Manchester City have agreed €7 million-a-year wages with AC Milan’s Reijnders, but Milan want €75m and have rejected a €55m + €5m bid.
Al Hilal wants to sign Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes for £100m and is ready to nearly triple his pay with a £250,000-a-week offer.
Lucas Vazquez, 33, is set to leave Real Madrid this summer. He's wanted by Real Mallorca, Espanyol, and clubs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the MLS.
Ipswich striker Liam Delap is close to joining Chelsea in a £30m deal, with his medical set for June 2.
Pep Lijnders, Klopp's ex-assistant, is set to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City after leaving Salzburg. He’ll help Guardiola as an assistant before the Club World Cup.
