Football transfer rumours: Joao Pedro to Lionel Messi - Big updates

Newcastle, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal want Brighton striker Joao Pedro, 23, who had 10 goals, 6 assists. Brighton may sell only if they get around £70m.
If Bruno Fernandes moves to Saudi Arabia, Manchester United may sign Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP as his replacement. His release clause is €80m, but Sporting may accept less.
Manchester City are set to bid for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki after positive talks. They’ve dropped out of the Wirtz race, with Liverpool now favourites to sign him.
Saudi clubs have started talks to sign Lionel Messi, whose Inter Miami contract ends in 2025. Talks are early, and Messi is focused on his club and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho wants a £50m move to Chelsea. The Argentine prefers to stay in the Premier League over a Serie A switch to Napoli.
Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer as his contract ends later this month.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi may decide his future this week amid a £50m offer from Al Hilal. Tottenham is also interested in the 49-year-old manager.
Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia is set to join Barcelona and become their No.1 next season. Ter Stegen, 33, will stay and fight for his place despite having 3 years left.
Manchester United have agreed to sign striker Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m. The deal is done, but he still needs a visa and registration to be completed.
