English

Football transfer rumours: Joao Pedro to Lionel Messi - Big updates

sports Jun 01 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
English

Joao Pedro

Newcastle, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal want Brighton striker Joao Pedro, 23, who had 10 goals, 6 assists. Brighton may sell only if they get around £70m.

Image credits: Getty
English

Pedro Goncalves

If Bruno Fernandes moves to Saudi Arabia, Manchester United may sign Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP as his replacement. His release clause is €80m, but Sporting may accept less.

Image credits: Getty
English

Rayan Cherki

Manchester City are set to bid for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki after positive talks. They’ve dropped out of the Wirtz race, with Liverpool now favourites to sign him.

Image credits: Getty
English

Lionel Messi

Saudi clubs have started talks to sign Lionel Messi, whose Inter Miami contract ends in 2025. Talks are early, and Messi is focused on his club and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Image credits: Getty
English

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho wants a £50m move to Chelsea. The Argentine prefers to stay in the Premier League over a Serie A switch to Napoli.

Image credits: Getty
English

Leroy Sane

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer as his contract ends later this month.

Image credits: Getty
English

Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi may decide his future this week amid a £50m offer from Al Hilal. Tottenham is also interested in the 49-year-old manager.

Image credits: Getty
English

Joan Garcia

Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia is set to join Barcelona and become their No.1 next season. Ter Stegen, 33, will stay and fight for his place despite having 3 years left.

Image credits: Getty
English

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have agreed to sign striker Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m. The deal is done, but he still needs a visa and registration to be completed.

Image credits: Getty

Macron to Mbappe: Quotes from players, key figures after PSG's UCL win

Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Ronaldo - Latest updates

IPL 2025: 8 milestones achieved during GT vs MI Eliminator

Football transfer rumors: Sesko to Sane, latest updates from Europe