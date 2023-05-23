Serie A: Juventus's 10-point penalty explained

Serie A: Juventus has received a fresh setback as it has been docked 10 points from the competition in a case related to its flawed transfer dealings. Here, we explain what exactly happened.

Italian giant Juventus has received a fresh setback in its ongoing Serie A campaign, as it has been docked ten points over its alleged misdealing in its capital gains related to transfer dealings. Consequently, it has slumped to seventh place in the event and is in a tight race for a top-four or European finish. Here, we explain what exactly has happened. Story

The penalty is about the 15-point deduction earlier handed to the Bianconeri in the same case, which was appealed by the club. The point deduction was imposed by the Italian Football Federation, while the club is awaiting the final details of the new ruling before considering another appeal against the same. ALSO READ: 36 goals, 1 EPL trophy - Haaland explains what title win means to him

What happened?

The Old Lady was scrutinised over its capital gains related to transfer dealings, especially player exchanges. While the clubs can book the incomes from a player instantly, the fees for the incoming transfers will have to be spread over the contract. Consequently, it prompts clubs to inflate the players' value while leaving the club. However, the club has denied any such wrong doings.

What's next?

Juventus is facing more punishment for second sports trials linked to its accounts. An investigation has been launched by FIGC over the alleged irregularities in the payment, besides having undue relationships with player agents and other clubs, with the case hearing scheduled for June 15. ALSO READ: Racist abuse against Vinicius Jr continues - FIFA boss Infantino offers 'full solidarity' to Real Madrid star

