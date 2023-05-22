Sports
Manchester City star says he will remember first Premier League success for rest of his life.
"It’s a special moment with this trophy. It’s amazing. These are memories I’ll remember for the rest of my life."
“I am going to enjoy this day. Without the club this would not be possible. It is amazing."
Haaland has been critical to Man City's 5th title in 6 seasons; broke EPL record for most goals scored in single season
"Debut season, 36 goals so far, a Premier League Trophy and two finals left. Not a bad start!" jokes Man City star
Man City star has netted 12 Champions League goals, 3 in FA Cup, 1 in League Cup; tally stands at 52 goals from 50 games
Man City face Manchester United in FA Cup final on June 3; take on Inter Milan in Champions League final on June 11