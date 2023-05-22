Sports

36 goals, 1 EPL trophy: Not a bad start for Man City's Haaland

Haaland explains what Premier League trophy means to him

Manchester City star says he will remember first Premier League success for rest of his life.

Haaland delighted with success

"It’s a special moment with this trophy. It’s amazing. These are memories I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

Haaland credits support from Man City

“I am going to enjoy this day. Without the club this would not be possible. It is amazing."

36 Premier League goals in debut season

Haaland has been critical to Man City's 5th title in 6 seasons; broke EPL record for most goals scored in single season

'Not a bad start'

"Debut season, 36 goals so far, a Premier League Trophy and two finals left. Not a bad start!" jokes Man City star

Phenomenal season for Haaland

Man City star has netted 12 Champions League goals, 3 in FA Cup, 1 in League Cup; tally stands at 52 goals from 50 games

Haaland gears up for Man City treble

Man City face Manchester United in FA Cup final on June 3; take on Inter Milan in Champions League final on June 11

