Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid still willing to sign Kylian Mbappe, but under certain conditions

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe was subject to transfer to Real Madrid before signing an extension with PSG. However, the former is still willing to sign in the Frenchman under some conditions. Check them out.

    Image credit: Getty

    Superstar French striker Kylian Mbappe has been on the radar of several top European clubs. He was heavily linked to reigning European and Spanish champion Real Madrid. He was apparently very close to signing for it before signing an extension with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While the Frenchman's act irked Los Blancos and its fans, new reports suggest Madrid has not entirely given up on pursuing him and is still eager to have him. However, it would supposedly only happen if certain conditions are met.

    Image credit: Getty

    Since signing the extension with PSG, Mbappe is probably not entirely happy, as reports suggest that he is upset with the club failing to sign a new striker and being forced to play in his unfavoured role. In contrast, Neymar and Lionel Messi are occupying his preferred position, which happens to be more free roles.

    ALSO READ: WATCH - HARRY MAGUIRE DRAWN PARALLEL WITH GHANA'S VICE PRESIDENT; HAD PARLIAMENT ROARING WITH LAUGHTER

    Image credit: Getty

    As per Sport, Madrid president Florentino Perez would still be willing to sign Mbappe despite many members of his club being upset with his snub this summer. Considering the conditions, he must approach the club to join. Unlike PSG, where he has a say in the Parisians' sporting activities, including transfers, he would not have any influence over his teammates. Also, he will have to be contained with pay on similar lines as his clubmates.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter-ayh

    WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, SAU vs MAH: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title, social media celebrates-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title

    football Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash snt

    Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

    football Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Poland snt

    Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina's World Cup 2022 win over Poland

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham elated with team's 4-1 win over FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham elated with team's 4-1 win over FC Goa

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022 Is your name in the voters list Here is how to check how to add your name gcw

    Elections 2022: Is your name in the voters' list? Here's how to check & how to add your name

    IIT placements 2022 3 students bag Rs 4 crore salary 25 from IIT Madras receive Rs 1 crore package gcw

    IIT placements 2022: 3 students bag Rs 4 crore salary, 25 from IIT Madras receive Rs 1 crore package

    Apple upcoming AR headset Meta Quest Pro may use xrOS operating system report gcw

    Apple's upcoming AR headset Meta Quest Pro may use 'xrOS' operating system

    Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter-ayh

    WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

    Action packed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer finally out watch vma

    Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon