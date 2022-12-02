Real Madrid still willing to sign Kylian Mbappe, but under certain conditions

Kylian Mbappe was subject to transfer to Real Madrid before signing an extension with PSG. However, the former is still willing to sign in the Frenchman under some conditions. Check them out.

Superstar French striker Kylian Mbappe has been on the radar of several top European clubs. He was heavily linked to reigning European and Spanish champion Real Madrid. He was apparently very close to signing for it before signing an extension with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While the Frenchman's act irked Los Blancos and its fans, new reports suggest Madrid has not entirely given up on pursuing him and is still eager to have him. However, it would supposedly only happen if certain conditions are met.

Since signing the extension with PSG, Mbappe is probably not entirely happy, as reports suggest that he is upset with the club failing to sign a new striker and being forced to play in his unfavoured role. In contrast, Neymar and Lionel Messi are occupying his preferred position, which happens to be more free roles. ALSO READ: WATCH - HARRY MAGUIRE DRAWN PARALLEL WITH GHANA'S VICE PRESIDENT; HAD PARLIAMENT ROARING WITH LAUGHTER

