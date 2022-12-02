Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

    Harry Maguire is one of the most unfavourable English footballers, subject to constant criticism. After he was drawn parallel to the Ghana vice-president by an MP, the Ghana parliament roared in laughter.

    Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 8:18 PM IST

    English defender Harry Maguire needs more fans of his, while his inconsistent performances are subject to constant criticisms from England and Manchester United fans. Also, he is so unpopular that his name popped up in the Ghana parliament when an MP drew a parallel to the nation's vice president. At the same time, the incident had the entire parliament roaring in laughter. During the 2023 budget debate, Isaac Adongo blamed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for being an "economic Maguire" and accused him of consistently scoring his goals.

    Debating in the parliament, Adongo spoke, "Maguire was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere... he was seen as the best defender in the world." However, when United owned him for £80 million, he fast "became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "[He was] tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them. Mr Speaker, remember, we also have an economic Maguire in this country. This economic Maguire, we're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms," added Adongo.

    "The same economic Maguire was at Central University delivering lectures on restoring the value of the Cedi [Ghana's currency]. Mr Speaker, why we allowed this Maguire to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals," Adongo continued. After presenting some stats, he concluded by saying that the nation's "biggest issue" was to "pay the appearance fee for this Maguire."

    ALSO READ: Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

    However, Maguire was not the only footballer dragged into the debate, as fellow MP Alex Tetteh Djornobuah indicated that it was okay to "maintain Maguire" instead of bringing in "the worst striker in the whole world". He was referring to Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea, which failed horribly. At the same time, he missed ample chances to send Belgium out of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Watch the video of this parliament debate below:

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 8:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, SAU vs MAH: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title, social media celebrates-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title

    football Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash snt

    Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

    football Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Poland snt

    Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina's World Cup 2022 win over Poland

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham elated with team's 4-1 win over FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham elated with team's 4-1 win over FC Goa

    football Brazilian legend Pele provides key health update; thanks Qatar World Cup 2022 for tribute and well-wishers for 'good vibes' snt

    Brazilian legend Pele provides key health update; thanks Qatar for tribute and well-wishers for 'good vibes'

    Recent Stories

    Action packed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer finally out watch vma

    Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

    Experienced racism while growing up, but there is progress UK PM Rishi Sunak on Buckingham Palace fiasco

    'Experienced racism while growing up, but ...' UK PM Rishi Sunak on Buckingham Palace fiasco

    ED arrests Chhattisgarh Chief Minister s deputy secretary in coal extortion case gcw

    ED arrests Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's deputy secretary in coal extortion case

    SEXY Pictures: 8 times Larissa Riquelme, who promises to pose nude if Brazil wins Qatar World Cup 2022, wowed in bikinis snt

    SEXY Pictures: 8 times Larissa Riquelme, who promises to pose nude if Brazil wins World Cup, wowed in bikinis

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, SAU vs MAH: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title, social media celebrates-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon