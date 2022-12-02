WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

Harry Maguire is one of the most unfavourable English footballers, subject to constant criticism. After he was drawn parallel to the Ghana vice-president by an MP, the Ghana parliament roared in laughter.

English defender Harry Maguire needs more fans of his, while his inconsistent performances are subject to constant criticisms from England and Manchester United fans. Also, he is so unpopular that his name popped up in the Ghana parliament when an MP drew a parallel to the nation's vice president. At the same time, the incident had the entire parliament roaring in laughter. During the 2023 budget debate, Isaac Adongo blamed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for being an "economic Maguire" and accused him of consistently scoring his goals.

Debating in the parliament, Adongo spoke, "Maguire was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere... he was seen as the best defender in the world." However, when United owned him for £80 million, he fast "became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence."

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"[He was] tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them. Mr Speaker, remember, we also have an economic Maguire in this country. This economic Maguire, we're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms," added Adongo.

"The same economic Maguire was at Central University delivering lectures on restoring the value of the Cedi [Ghana's currency]. Mr Speaker, why we allowed this Maguire to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals," Adongo continued. After presenting some stats, he concluded by saying that the nation's "biggest issue" was to "pay the appearance fee for this Maguire."

ALSO READ: Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

However, Maguire was not the only footballer dragged into the debate, as fellow MP Alex Tetteh Djornobuah indicated that it was okay to "maintain Maguire" instead of bringing in "the worst striker in the whole world". He was referring to Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea, which failed horribly. At the same time, he missed ample chances to send Belgium out of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Watch the video of this parliament debate below: