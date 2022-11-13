Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why Jurgen Klopp terms Roberto Firmino's Brazil axe as 'madness'

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Roberto Firmino has not made it to the final squad of Brazil en route to Qatar. While he scored for Liverpool in the EPL tie on Saturday against Southampton, club boss Jurgen Klopp has termed his Brazil exclusion as "madness".

    Image credit: Getty

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just a week away, as it gets underway in Qatar next Sunday. Record five-time former champion Brazil has announced its final squad list on its way to the gulf nation. However, one of the notable exclusions from its squad happened to be Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, while he did play the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Interestingly, he was on the scoring sheet for The Reds on Saturday during its home win over Southampton in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23. Following Liverpool's 3-1 conquest, club head coach Jurgen Klopp commented on his exclusion and termed it "madness".

    Image credit: Getty

    Remarking after the victory, Klopp sounded, "A blow. You couldn't see it in training, but it did. It was [a blow] for me, to be honest. I'm happy we have Bobby, but he deserves it. He deserves everything, to be honest. It shows how perfect and talented this Brazilian squad is if you can leave a player like Bobby Firmino out. Madness."

    ALSO READ: Meme fest explodes after Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

    Image credit: Getty

    "Of course, we will talk [about a new contract]; we already did and may do it again. He's [Firmino's] fine but, as everyone can imagine, very disappointed. Normal conversations are also happening, so we will see what happens there," added Klopp, reports FotMob. The Brazilian has plundered nine goals for Liverpool this season, along with four assists, while seven have arrived in the EPL.

