Barcelona makes fresh bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Barcelona has made a new bid of €40 million along with add-ons for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona has submitted a new bid of €40 million and add-ons for wantaway Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona is determined to bring in a top-class number nine next season, and Lewandowski is their chosen target. The Polish marksman is one of the most lethal forwards in European football and is about to enter the final year of his contract with Bayern. He wants a fresh challenge while the club has seemingly been hesitant to let the striker get a move. It’s understandable why Bayern is taking its time, as Lewandowski will be tough to replace.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Even at 33, Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe with 35 goals. The back-to-back European Golden Shoe winner has scored 312 Bundesliga goals, including 238 goals for Bayern. With Bayern, Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal Cups, three UEFA Champions League (UCL) and a FIFA Club World Cup. ALSO READ: La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes Barcelona can complete Robert Lewandowski's signing

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, Lewandowski has been clear on his stance. Earlier this month, the Talisman said, “I still have a year left on my contract. That’s why I’ve asked the club for a transfer. I think it’s the best solution in the current situation, especially as the club can still receive money from a transfer. I don’t want to force anything. It’s not about that. It’s about finding the best solution. We need to cool down. I want to talk calmly and not through the media. I hope the fans will understand me one day.”

Image Credit: Lewandowski Twitter