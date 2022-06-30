Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona makes fresh bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    Barcelona has made a new bid of €40 million along with add-ons for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona has submitted a new bid of €40 million and add-ons for wantaway Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona is determined to bring in a top-class number nine next season, and Lewandowski is their chosen target. The Polish marksman is one of the most lethal forwards in European football and is about to enter the final year of his contract with Bayern. He wants a fresh challenge while the club has seemingly been hesitant to let the striker get a move. It’s understandable why Bayern is taking its time, as Lewandowski will be tough to replace.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Even at 33, Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe with 35 goals. The back-to-back European Golden Shoe winner has scored 312 Bundesliga goals, including 238 goals for Bayern. With Bayern, Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal Cups, three UEFA Champions League (UCL) and a FIFA Club World Cup.

    ALSO READ: La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes Barcelona can complete Robert Lewandowski's signing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Lewandowski has been clear on his stance. Earlier this month, the Talisman said, “I still have a year left on my contract. That’s why I’ve asked the club for a transfer. I think it’s the best solution in the current situation, especially as the club can still receive money from a transfer. I don’t want to force anything. It’s not about that. It’s about finding the best solution. We need to cool down. I want to talk calmly and not through the media. I hope the fans will understand me one day.”

    Image Credit: Lewandowski Twitter

    In another interview this month, the Pole said “something has died” within him and that he wants to leave Bayern to “experience new emotions. Barcelona may be able to fulfil Lewandowski’s wish as they have submitted a €40 million offer along with additional add-ons. Insider Fabrizio Ramano reported, “Robert Lewandowski has received communication from Barcelona of their new proposal to Bayern: €40m guaranteed plus add-ons. Lewandowski has confirmed his intention to wait again for Barça, also thanks to the relationships between his agent and Laporta.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid snt

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid

    Feyenoord director confirms Manchester United deal for Tyrell Malacia-krn

    Feyenoord director confirms Manchester United deal for Tyrell Malacia

    Paris Saint-Germain PSG fans react after club drops new home jersey for 2022-23 campaign-krn

    PSG fans react after club drops new home jersey for 2022-23 campaign

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: French minister apologises to Liverpool fans over chaos-ayh

    UCL 2021-22 Final: French minister apologises to Liverpool fans over chaos

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I number 1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts-ayh

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I's No.1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope Today: Your predictions for June 30

    Daily Horoscope Today: Your predictions for June 30

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid snt

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid

    Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal's body had 26 injury marks, reveals autopsy report snt

    Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal's body had 26 injury marks, reveals autopsy report

    Twitter handle that flagged Mohammed Zubair's 2018 tweet doesn't exist anymore snt

    Twitter handle that flagged Mohammed Zubair's 2018 tweet doesn't exist anymore

    Frenkie de Jong informs Barcelona and Manchester United about his future; here is what he said-krn

    Frenkie de Jong informs Barcelona and Manchester United about his future; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon