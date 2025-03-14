Entertainment

Aamir Khan's Dating History: 7 Women he has been allegedly linked to

Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta. However, the couple divorced after 16 years of marriage.

Mamta Kulkarni

Aamir Khan has also been linked with Mamta Kulkarni. However, both never admitted to this relationship.

Pooja Bhatt

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt dated each other, but the couple broke up in a short time.

Rachel Shelley

Aamir Khan has also dated Rachel Shelley, his co-actress in the film 'Lagaan'. However, then both parted ways.

Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married after dating for a long time. However, they divorced after a few years of marriage.

Fatima Sana

Some time ago, Aamir Khan's name was also associated with Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, both called these reports rumors.

Gauri

Aamir Khan's name is currently being linked with a girl named Gauri. Recently, Aamir Khan has also revealed this.

Deepika to Yami: 7 celebs celebrating first Holi with kids this year

6 Bollywood icons who chose life partners from outside film industry

Aamir Khan Net Worth: Know earnings, cars, house and more of star

Rohit Shetty Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star