Aamir Khan's Dating History: 7 Women he has been allegedly linked to

Entertainment
Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta. However, the couple divorced after 16 years of marriage.
Aamir Khan has also been linked with Mamta Kulkarni. However, both never admitted to this relationship.
Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt dated each other, but the couple broke up in a short time.
Aamir Khan has also dated Rachel Shelley, his co-actress in the film 'Lagaan'. However, then both parted ways.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married after dating for a long time. However, they divorced after a few years of marriage.
Some time ago, Aamir Khan's name was also associated with Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, both called these reports rumors.
Aamir Khan's name is currently being linked with a girl named Gauri. Recently, Aamir Khan has also revealed this.
Deepika to Yami: 7 celebs celebrating first Holi with kids this year
6 Bollywood icons who chose life partners from outside film industry
Aamir Khan Net Worth: Know earnings, cars, house and more of star
Rohit Shetty Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star