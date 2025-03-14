Lifestyle
You can get this type of flared embroidered suit set stitched yourself by buying the fabric. It has zari work and thread weaving. Get a stylish look with a heavy dupatta.
Nayra and Alia cut suits are seen in the latest fashion trends these days. You will find such designer suits ready-made in the market. It will cost you around ₹2,000.
Floral wear suits of light weight design can also prove to be the best to get a fresh look in hot and humid weather.
Floor length Anarkali style suit in Kalidar suits will add life to your look. You can also get such suits customized according to your choice by buying the fabric.
Mrunal is looking amazing in this pastel pink colored Chikankari flared Garara suit. If you want to hide belly fat, then this option is best for you.
You will find floor length suits in every style in market. Anarkali is one such look, which is always in trend. Choose such a floral art work full suit for a fancy look.
Pink color Anarkali suit is looking very beautiful on Mrunal. This is a floral printed suit. This suit will go well with both official and unofficial looks.
