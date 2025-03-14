Lifestyle

Sister-in-law will look cultured! 7 suits from Mrunal Thakur

Flared Embroidered Suit Set

You can get this type of flared embroidered suit set stitched yourself by buying the fabric. It has zari work and thread weaving. Get a stylish look with a heavy dupatta.

Long Length Alia Cut Suit

Nayra and Alia cut suits are seen in the latest fashion trends these days. You will find such designer suits ready-made in the market. It will cost you around ₹2,000.

Handcraft Multi Color Suit

Floral wear suits of light weight design can also prove to be the best to get a fresh look in hot and humid weather. 

Kalidar Printed Floor Length Suit

Floor length Anarkali style suit in Kalidar suits will add life to your look. You can also get such suits customized according to your choice by buying the fabric.

Chikankari Flared Garara Suit

Mrunal is looking amazing in this pastel pink colored Chikankari flared Garara suit. If you want to hide belly fat, then this option is best for you.

Floral Art Work Full Suit

You will find floor length suits in every style in market. Anarkali is one such look, which is always in trend. Choose such a floral art work full suit for a fancy look.

Floral Printed Kalidar Suit

Pink color Anarkali suit is looking very beautiful on Mrunal. This is a floral printed suit. This suit will go well with both official and unofficial looks.

