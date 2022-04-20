Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Man United make our life easier': Liverpool's Salah adds insult to injury after 4-0 win

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    With their 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday, Liverpool have gone on top of the Premier League table with 76 points from 32 games.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After scoring twice in Liverpool's 4-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday, star striker Mohamed Salah rubbed salt on the Red Devils' wounds stating that playing against them this Premier League season has been 'easy'.

    Also read: Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Egyptian, who became the first-ever player to score five goals against United in a single Premier League season, had scored a hat-trick when Liverpool ran riot to win 5-0 at Old Trafford when the two teams met in October last year.

    Also read: 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back," said Salah. "They always try to give us the ball in a one-against-one situation, so it makes our life much easier. When we defend, we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there, so they make our life easier," the Egypt international added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We just want to score one goal, and once we get the first, go for the second. Once we get the second, go for the third. It was a top performance from us here and away also. Hopefully, carry on like this," Salah concluded his analysis.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since February, the 29-year-old had not scored for the Jurgen Klopp side from open play but clicked back into form with the space offered by United's disjointed defence to take his tally for the season to 30. "I scored many goals for this club. It's going to keep coming. The most important thing is the team are winning," Salah stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “I think this was one of the strongest performances the team did in Anfield. The first one was unbelievable also the second one. We were high level through the 90 minutes," the Egyptian concluded. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Victory took Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City. Still, the defending champions can regain the top spot when they host Brighton on Wednesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While United are on course for their worst-ever points total in the Premier League era, Liverpool is still in the hunt for an unprecedented Quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup and booking spots in the FA Cup final and Champions League semifinals. That's the same number of trophies in one season that United have won in nearly a decade.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report snt

    Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS delhi-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-Josh Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Du Plessis-Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow-Bangalore: KL Rahul, Josh Hazlewood laud Faf du Plessis's grand innings-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul, Josh Hazlewood laud Faf du Plessis's grand innings

    Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files is now in Israel; read details RBA

    Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files' is now in Israel; read details

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes here s what leaked images mean gcw

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it RBA

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow-Bangalore: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis fined for breaching IPL code of conduct-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis fined for breaching IPL code of conduct

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon