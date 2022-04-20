'Man United make our life easier': Liverpool's Salah adds insult to injury after 4-0 win

With their 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday, Liverpool have gone on top of the Premier League table with 76 points from 32 games.

After scoring twice in Liverpool's 4-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday, star striker Mohamed Salah rubbed salt on the Red Devils' wounds stating that playing against them this Premier League season has been 'easy'. Also read: Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season

The Egyptian, who became the first-ever player to score five goals against United in a single Premier League season, had scored a hat-trick when Liverpool ran riot to win 5-0 at Old Trafford when the two teams met in October last year. Also read: 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

"They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back," said Salah. "They always try to give us the ball in a one-against-one situation, so it makes our life much easier. When we defend, we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there, so they make our life easier," the Egypt international added.

"We just want to score one goal, and once we get the first, go for the second. Once we get the second, go for the third. It was a top performance from us here and away also. Hopefully, carry on like this," Salah concluded his analysis.

Since February, the 29-year-old had not scored for the Jurgen Klopp side from open play but clicked back into form with the space offered by United's disjointed defence to take his tally for the season to 30. "I scored many goals for this club. It's going to keep coming. The most important thing is the team are winning," Salah stated.

“I think this was one of the strongest performances the team did in Anfield. The first one was unbelievable also the second one. We were high level through the 90 minutes," the Egyptian concluded.

Victory took Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City. Still, the defending champions can regain the top spot when they host Brighton on Wednesday.

