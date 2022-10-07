Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi to Barcelona: 'We know how to make miracles happen' - Eduard Romeu

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona has picked up late steam. While reports suggest that he could be willing to move this January, Barca vice-president Eduard Romeu has asserted that it can pull off the miracle.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is currently having a decent time, playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Having moved to the club from his long-time Spanish giants Barcelona last summer, he shocked the world. His move was a surprise, as he was tipped to stay with the Catalans with a pay cut. However, La Liga's new financial structure forced the club to let go of him. Nevertheless, Barca is adamant about getting its boy back. Although reports suggest that the Argentine could leave in January, he is unlikely to decide before the FIFA World Cup 2023, which would be his last.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu is confident of pulling off the miracle, as he said, "If the club wants, we will get to work. We know how to make miracles happen. The door is always open for Messi." Although the club's financial troubles are far from over, he feels it is still possible for it to afford Messi.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It would be possible financially because if he returned, it would be as a free agent. But it's a decision that the coaching staff and the player must make. It doesn't correspond to me. It would be viable though I don't have it in the budget. But, it will be a technical decision," said Romeu while talking to the media on Thursday, which 90min reports.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Messi's current PSG contract, it would expire at the end of the ongoing season. Although there is the option to extend it by a year, it would be interesting to see if the Argentine chooses the option. However, Barcelona will have to pay him a bomb to be able to land him at Camp Nou again.

