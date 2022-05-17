Messi eyeing stakes in Beckham's Inter Miami? PSG star linked to MLS move in 2023

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi been tipped to embark on a new venture in the United States when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next year.

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last year when he arrived on a free transfer following his shocking exit from Barcelona. The Argentine, who has an additional year at Parc des Princes, is reportedly keen to take a new challenge in the United States when his contract ends.

    Latin American broadcaster DirecTV Sports has now claimed that Messi will sign for Inter Miami when he becomes a free agent on June 30, 2023. The report added the 34-year-old is preparing to acquire 35 per cent stakes in the MLS franchise ahead of the switch. The club is currently co-owned by legendary England footballer and former PSG star David Beckham.

    The reports had also stated that everything was ready for the former Barcelona legend to head to South Florida. The contract, too, has reportedly been drawn up but has not yet been signed, which is likely to happen in August this year.

    However, Messi's entourage has rubbished these reports when the Parisian side is likely to lose star striker Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer.

    "It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," the PSG star's entourage told Le Parisien. The French outlet has also reported that the iconic footballer would not start thinking about his next move until after the Qatar World Cup 2022 - where Argentina will be among the favourites to lift the trophy.

    A move to Inter Miami might not be on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's radar, but it could still emerge as a possible avenue when Messi's time at PSG comes to an end. In the past, Inter Miami have publicly stated they will do everything within their power to secure the Argentine's services as they seek to continue building their brand.

    In February, Jorge Mas, who owns Inter Miami alongside Beckham, told the Miami Herald, "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world. His skills have not diminished. I think David has a relationship with him. If he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community. Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility."

    Messi was quizzed on the possibility of a potential stint in MLS when he was still at Barcelona and admitted that the United States does hold a certain appeal to him. The legendary striker told La Sexta in 2020, "I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of playing in that league and experiencing that life, but if it happens or not I don't know."

