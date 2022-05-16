'Merci PSG': Is this Mbappe's farewell message before he joins Real Madrid on '5-year deal'?

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a five-year deal, won the French Ligue 1’s best player award for the third time in his career on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's future remains one of football's hottest topics. What has sparked massive excitement among Real Madrid fans, reports have suggested that a five-year deal with the La Liga champions has been agreed upon. Also read: PSG or Real Madrid? Amid uncertain future, Ronaldinho makes huge Mbappe claim

The 23-year-old's contract in Paris expires this summer, and there has been intense speculation about where he will be playing next season. So far, Mbappe has refused to comment on whether he would stay with PSG or move to Santiago Bernabeu. However, at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony on Sunday night, the Frenchman teased that an announcement would be made soon.

"I can't say about my future, but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided. This isn't the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done. I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June," Mbappe revealed.

According to Marca, the PSG forward will sign for Real Madrid on a deal until 2027 after negotiations were held during Mbappe's recent visit to the Spanish capital last week. One may recall that the Frenchman visited Madrid along with teammates Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas, sparking a frenzy among football lovers.

The report adds that Mbappe's salary at Los Blancos will be lower than the figure that the Parisian club offered him to stay in Ligue 1. However, what is slowly catching people's attention is the sensational striker's Instagram post after bagging the French league's top honour. Also read: 'He is a giant': Erik ten Hag reveals Ronaldo will be key to Man United's revival

"Best player in Ligue 1 for the 3rd consecutive season. An immense pride to write history once again. This recognition warms my heart. And of course, thank you to all of my club and the fans for the trust granted this season. Thank you ❤️🏆🥇 @ligue1ubereats @psg," the 23-year-old wrote, leaving fans to wonder if the latest message from the Real Madrid target is one that of a farewell.

Meanwhile, several Real Madrid fans too commented on Mbappe's post, welcoming the France international to their club. "Welcome to Madrid," wrote several users, while a few PSG fans appealed to the star to 'stay home'.

