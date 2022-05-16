Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Merci PSG': Is this Mbappe's farewell message before he joins Real Madrid on '5-year deal'?

    First Published May 16, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

    PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a five-year deal, won the French Ligue 1’s best player award for the third time in his career on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's future remains one of football's hottest topics. What has sparked massive excitement among Real Madrid fans, reports have suggested that a five-year deal with the La Liga champions has been agreed upon. 

    Image Credit: Kylian Mbappe Instagram

    The 23-year-old's contract in Paris expires this summer, and there has been intense speculation about where he will be playing next season. So far, Mbappe has refused to comment on whether he would stay with PSG or move to Santiago Bernabeu. However, at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony on Sunday night, the Frenchman teased that an announcement would be made soon.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I can't say about my future, but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided. This isn't the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done. I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June," Mbappe revealed.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Marca, the PSG forward will sign for Real Madrid on a deal until 2027 after negotiations were held during Mbappe's recent visit to the Spanish capital last week. One may recall that the Frenchman visited Madrid along with teammates Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas, sparking a frenzy among football lovers. 

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    The report adds that Mbappe's salary at Los Blancos will be lower than the figure that the Parisian club offered him to stay in Ligue 1. However, what is slowly catching people's attention is the sensational striker's Instagram post after bagging the French league's top honour. 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "Best player in Ligue 1 for the 3rd consecutive season. An immense pride to write history once again. This recognition warms my heart. And of course, thank you to all of my club and the fans for the trust granted this season. Thank you ❤️🏆🥇 @ligue1ubereats @psg," the 23-year-old wrote, leaving fans to wonder if the latest message from the Real Madrid target is one that of a farewell. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, several Real Madrid fans too commented on Mbappe's post, welcoming the France international to their club. "Welcome to Madrid," wrote several users, while a few PSG fans appealed to the star to 'stay home'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe was named Ligue 1's player of the season for the third consecutive year at the awards ceremony. He has helped PSG regain the league title, scoring 25 goals and providing 17 assists - topping the charts for both statistics. Confirmation of a move to Real Madrid would finally bring to an end a transfer saga that has raged for almost a year. Los Blancos tried to sign Mbappe last summer, but PSG rejected multiple bids worth 154 million pounds.

