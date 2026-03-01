Amadou Soukouna's injury-time header secured Rajasthan United's first win of the season, a thrilling 3-2 victory over Namdhari Sports Academy. RUFC led 2-0 before Namdhari's late comeback, but Soukouna's brace sealed the deal.

A late strike by Amadou Soukouna in injury time ensured Rajasthan United edge past Namdhari Sports Academy 3-2 in a thrilling encounter of the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

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Amadou Soukouna gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute before Pedro Astray doubled the advantage in the 57th. Namdhari mounted a late comeback in the final ten minutes, levelling the scores through Manvir Singh's (83') and Najib Ibrahim's (90') goals, according to a press release.

However, Soukouna struck again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure the first win of the season for Rajasthan United. The home side climbed to fourth in the table with as many points from three matches, while Namdhari remain ninth with two points from three games.

Team Changes for Home Match

Rajasthan United FC head coach Vikrant Sharma made five changes for his first home match of the season, bringing in Gautam Virwani, Thomyo L. Shimray, Joseph Lalvenhina, Jonathan Reis, and Abdul Samed Ango in place of William Pauliankhum, Lalfelkina, Pangambam Naoba Meitei, Gerard Artigas and Cedric Gogoua. Meanwhile, Namdhari head coach Harpreet Singh made just one change to his starting XI, with forward Abdoulaye Diallo replacing midfielder Adersh Mattummal.

First Half Action

Namdhari struggled early on, and the home side capitalised to take the lead. Amadou Soukouna chased a long ball and applied pressure on centre-back Gurshan Singh. The defender's attempted clearance lacked conviction, and Soukouna reacted quickly to poke the ball past goalkeeper Niraj Kumar from close range.

The French striker came close to doubling his tally in the very next attack. After a neat exchange of passes in the final third, Soukouna unleashed a right-footed effort that beat the goalkeeper, but centre-back Lamine Moro made a crucial clearance off the line to deny him.

The home side continued to pile the pressure, with Pedro Astray striking the post with a thumping left-footed shot and right-back Shafeel PP forcing a fingertip save from the goalkeeper off another long-range effort.

Namdhari Find Their Footing

Namdhari gradually found their footing and began to enjoy more possession, creating better openings, particularly from set-pieces. Najib Ibrahim failed to get on the end of a knockdown from Moro following a free-kick delivered by Kamalpreet Singh.

Moments later, Moro once again rose highest to guide a header from a corner towards the far side, but it was cleared off the line to preserve Rajasthan's lead.

Rajasthan captain and goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri was called into action a couple of times in the first half. He first palmed away a direct free-kick from Seilenthang Lotjem and moments later produced a fine diving save to deny his opposite number Jaskaranpreet Singh's right-footed effort from the edge of the box.

Second Half Drama Unfolds

Niraj produced a brilliant save at the beginning of the second half to deny Pedro Astray's powerful free kick. The home side, who were lively from the start of the second half, put Namdhari's defence under pressure and doubled their advantage 12 minutes after the resumption.

Jonathan Reis forced a save from the goalkeeper with a curling effort from the edge of the box. The rebound fell kindly to Pedro Astray, who was free inside the area, and the Spaniard showed great composure to slot the ball home for his second goal of the season.

Ten-Man Namdhari's Stunning Comeback

Namdhari were reduced to 10 men when Moro was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in as many minutes. The Ghanaian defender was first booked for a foul on Naoba Meitei, and, still unhappy with the decision, showed his dissent towards the referee, who had little choice but to produce a yellow card for the second time, leaving Namdhari to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

The visitors halved the deficit seven minutes from time through Manvir Singh. The forward beat the offside trap to latch on to a deflected cross from midfield and calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.

Seven minutes later, Namdhari levelled the scores in dramatic fashion. Jaskaranpreet Singh made a fine run down the right wing and delivered a low cross across the six-yard box that evaded the goalkeeper's outstretched hands. Najib Ibrahim arrived ahead of two defenders to finish expertly.

Soukouna's Late Heroics Seal Victory

As the match appeared to be heading towards a draw, Rajasthan United carved out one final chance that proved decisive in injury time. A long ball lofted into the box was met by defender Gursimrat Singh, who headed it into the path of Amadou Soukouna. The French striker rose above his marker and planted a powerful header into the net, sparking celebrations among the home crowd.

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