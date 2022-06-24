Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Neymar leave PSG? One dream could stop club outcast's Parc des Princes exit

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    Uncertainty over Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has grown recently, with reports stating the Ligue 1 champions are ready to let him go for the right price.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In 2017, Brazilian superstar Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) snapped him from Barcelona for 222 million euros. Little did fans think that the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rumours suggest that the big-spending French giants are willing to listen to offers this summer for Neymar, although the Brazil international has a contract that runs till 2025. However, the 30-year-old is unaffected by this development as a former agent, Wagner Ribeiro has revealed one dream the striker hopes to fulfil at Parc des Princes - the Champions League glory. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with GOAL.com, Wagner Ribeiro stated that Neymar would stay put at PSG to ensure he helps deliver the European champions' crown for the French heavyweights. "Neymar has a dream: to be champion of the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumours regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated and will not stop until he achieves it," his former agent said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Asked whether Neymar likes the project at PSG, Ribeiro added, "Of course. Every year that passes, Nasser Al-Khelaifi (club president) improves the team in every way. They just finished the training centre, which will be one of the best. And now he wants to have the best French players at PSG."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, reports have stated that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri wants his club to consider making a move for Neymar. The Serie A side is looking to evolve this summer, with signings planned to help bring the team back into title contention. It is understood that Bianconeri believes Neymar could make a difference if he is willing to accept a lower salary.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report says Juventus have also been offered the chance to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, with agent Jorge Mendes looking to find the 37-year-old striker an exit route out of Manchester United amid concerns over how he fits into Erik ten Hag's high-pressing style. The question then arises - after playing alongside Messi, will Neymar and Ronaldo - who share their birthday (February 5) - finally play for the same team?

    Also read: Happy Birthday Messi: Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's love-filled wish will melt your hearts

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray

    Recent Stories

    Under 'Super IAS 40' programme, Mizoram govt to fund coaching for UPSC civil services - adt

    Under 'Super IAS 40' programme, Mizoram govt to fund coaching for UPSC civil services

    TS Inter Results 2022 TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st 2nd year results on June 25 how to check gcw

    TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected to release on June 25

    Will Argentina be Luis Suarez next football destination, with River Plate in the reckoning?-ayh

    Will Argentina be Luis Suarez's next football destination, with River Plate in the reckoning?

    Maha Mutiny explodes: Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena in war of words

    Maha Mutiny explodes: Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena in war of words

    Nuvocotto is rebranding terracotta in the modern world-snt

    Nuvocotto is rebranding terracotta in the modern world

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon