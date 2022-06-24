Will Neymar leave PSG? One dream could stop club outcast's Parc des Princes exit

Uncertainty over Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has grown recently, with reports stating the Ligue 1 champions are ready to let him go for the right price.

In 2017, Brazilian superstar Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) snapped him from Barcelona for 222 million euros. Little did fans think that the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later. Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

Rumours suggest that the big-spending French giants are willing to listen to offers this summer for Neymar, although the Brazil international has a contract that runs till 2025. However, the 30-year-old is unaffected by this development as a former agent, Wagner Ribeiro has revealed one dream the striker hopes to fulfil at Parc des Princes - the Champions League glory.

In an interview with GOAL.com, Wagner Ribeiro stated that Neymar would stay put at PSG to ensure he helps deliver the European champions' crown for the French heavyweights. "Neymar has a dream: to be champion of the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumours regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated and will not stop until he achieves it," his former agent said.

Asked whether Neymar likes the project at PSG, Ribeiro added, "Of course. Every year that passes, Nasser Al-Khelaifi (club president) improves the team in every way. They just finished the training centre, which will be one of the best. And now he wants to have the best French players at PSG."

Meanwhile, reports have stated that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri wants his club to consider making a move for Neymar. The Serie A side is looking to evolve this summer, with signings planned to help bring the team back into title contention. It is understood that Bianconeri believes Neymar could make a difference if he is willing to accept a lower salary.

