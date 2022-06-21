Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zidane won't be new PSG manager, says Al-Khelaifi; Real Madrid fans have the last laugh

    PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that Zinedine Zidane will not be the club's new manager, with Christophe Galtier set to take the job instead.

    football Zidane won't be new PSG manager, says Al-Khelaifi; Real Madrid fans have the last laugh snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

    Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, has stated that Zinedine Zidane will not be the club's new manager, with Christophe Galtier poised to replace him.

    Following a vacation from management, Zidane was anticipated to take over at PSG, but Galtier has pushed to the front of the queue to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks. After leading Lille to a surprise Ligue 1 triumph in 2020/21, the manager spent last season with Nice.

    Also read: 'Real Madrid or nothing': Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols

    Speaking to Le Parisian, Al-Khelaifi insisted that the club had never been in talks with Zidane and have 'chosen another option'. 

    "Zinedine Zidane? I'll tell you one thing: we never spoke with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Many clubs are interested in him, national teams too, but we have never discussed with him," the PSG president said.

    “We have chosen another option than Zidane. We've chosen a coach who will be the best for what we want to put in place. The fans disappointed to have Galtier and not Zidane? The dream is one thing, the reality another. Dreaming big is good but today, we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, it's the end of glitter. We want reality," Al-Khelaifi added.

    The PSG president also gave an update on talks with Nice over Galtier, stating that he is hopeful of finding an agreement. “We are having discussions with Nice," he said. "It's no secret. I hope we will find an agreement quickly," he added.

    Several football enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their shock over this news, with some, mostly Real Madrid fans, saying that it was probably the French legend who rejected the top job at Parc des Princes. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
