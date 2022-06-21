Zidane won't be new PSG manager, says Al-Khelaifi; Real Madrid fans have the last laugh

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that Zinedine Zidane will not be the club's new manager, with Christophe Galtier set to take the job instead.

Following a vacation from management, Zidane was anticipated to take over at PSG, but Galtier has pushed to the front of the queue to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks. After leading Lille to a surprise Ligue 1 triumph in 2020/21, the manager spent last season with Nice.

Speaking to Le Parisian, Al-Khelaifi insisted that the club had never been in talks with Zidane and have 'chosen another option'.

"Zinedine Zidane? I'll tell you one thing: we never spoke with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Many clubs are interested in him, national teams too, but we have never discussed with him," the PSG president said.

“We have chosen another option than Zidane. We've chosen a coach who will be the best for what we want to put in place. The fans disappointed to have Galtier and not Zidane? The dream is one thing, the reality another. Dreaming big is good but today, we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, it's the end of glitter. We want reality," Al-Khelaifi added.

The PSG president also gave an update on talks with Nice over Galtier, stating that he is hopeful of finding an agreement. “We are having discussions with Nice," he said. "It's no secret. I hope we will find an agreement quickly," he added.

