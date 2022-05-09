Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG boss Pochettino blames Messi's 'lack of good fortune' for dismal debut season

    First Published May 9, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with 15th-place Troyes in another disappointing performance on Sunday, which saw Lionel Messi miss two close chances.

    Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with 15th-place Troyes in another disappointing performance on Sunday. And legendary striker Lionel Messi endured yet another frustrating encounter in the French capital.

    Mauricio Pochettino's men were in control of the clash after 25 minutes with goals from Marquinhos and Neymar, who scored from the penalty spot after Kylian Mbappe was fouled. Fans expected Messi to step up and take the penalty, but the task was handed over to the Brazilian star and he did not disappoint.

    However, poor defending cost PSG again as Canadian forward Ike Ugbo pulled one back in the 30th minute. Messi could have got his name on the scoresheet in the first half, but his shot from inside the penalty area just before halftime ricocheted off the post.

    PSG went into half-time with a deserving lead, but the away made a strong comeback in the second half. Two minutes after the break, PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe fouled forward Renaud Ripart. Midfielder Florian Tardieu stepped up to beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a neat Panenka-style penalty.

    Neymar scored again in the 57th, but his goal was ruled out after a video replay showed Mbappe pushing a Troyes player in the back before Neymar received the ball. Late in the game, Messi's deflected shot rattled the crossbar, as he was denied agonizingly for the second time in the game.

    PSG boss Pochettino was quick to defend the legendary Argentine striker and blamed the lack of 'good fortune' for Mess's dismal first season with the Ligue 1 champions. "I think Lionel Messi has had a lack of good fortune. It's unbelievable," the 50-year-old manager said.

    "We could have won the game on the last play when he hit the crossbar. It's one of those seasons. It happens to all players, even the best, because it's hard to find a better player than Messi. He's had so many good seasons. I think he's had a lack of good fortune unfortunately. The goal frame hasn's helped him. He's hit the woodwork more than he's scored goals, hasn't he?" Pochettino added.

    Messi was among the PSG stars booed by the club's fans in the aftermath of the team's elimination from the Champions League round of 16 by Real Madrid in March. PSG's ultra supporters have not forgiven Messi or his teammates for that debacle and walked out of the stadium early as a sign of protest instead of staying and celebrating the league title following their 1-1 home draw with Lens.

    Also read: 'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback

    The seven-time Ballon d'Or only scored nine goals and set up 13 in 31 appearances across all competitions after joining PSG as a free agent in August following his 20-year career at Barcelona. In his last season with the Catalan giants, Messi had a total of 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances. The Argentina captain has one year left on his contract with PSG.

