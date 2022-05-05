'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback

Real Madrid pulled off another astonishing comeback in the Champions League to stun Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday and book a showdown with Liverpool in the final.

Pep Guardiola's men looked certain to go through for the summit clash on May 28 when winger Riyad Mahrez put them 1-0 up and 5-3 ahead on aggregate. However, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, on as a substitute, spoilt Man City's imminent party as he scored crucial goals in the 90th and 91st minute sending the tie to extra time.

And then it all came down to Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who converted a penalty kick to snatch a 6-5 win on aggregate, sending the fans at Santiago Bernabeu berserk. Even PSG's Lionel Messi was impressed by the Los Blancos' feat.

Earlier this season, Carlo Ancelloti's men performed the unlikeliest rescue acts to defeat the Ligue 1 champions in the last 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals. However, given the stakes and how close they were to suffer a shock defeat against Man City, Wednesday's clash will surely be the most dramatic.

Messi's former teammate in the Argentina national team, Sergio Aguero, revealed a text message from the iconic striker during the broadcast of the match on Latin America's Star+. The former Barcelona legend's message to Aguero came after Real Madrid's second goal, scored by Rodrygo, and was read on air. "Leo wrote me," Aguero said. "What did Leo say?", asked presenter Carlitos Tévez. "No f***, you p***. It can't be...", the former Man City superstar added. Watch: Aguero reads out Messi's text

