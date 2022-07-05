Does Christophe Galtier want Neymar to stay at PSG? Club's new manager answers

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Christophe Galtier as the club's new manager.

Image Credit: PSG Twitter (L); Getty Images (R)

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Christophe Galtier as the club's new manager moments after confirming the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. The 55-year-old, who has signed a contract for two seasons until 30th June 2024, has become one of the most recognised and experienced coaches in French football. While addressing the media for the first time as PSG's new manager, Galtier quickly cleared the air around Brazilian forward Neymar's uncertain future. Also read: PSG confirm Mauricio Pochettino's departure; sparks 'Mbappe effect' meme fest

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2017, Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when the Parisian club snapped him from Barcelona for 222 million euros. Little did fans think the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later. Rumours suggested that the big-spending French giants are willing to listen to offers this summer for the iconic player, although the Brazil international has a contract that runs till 2025.

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, putting all rumours to rest, PSG's new manager, Galtier, stated, "What manager wouldn't want a player like Neymar in their squad? I have a very precise idea of what I expect from him. I haven't met him yet, I will, but I want him to stay with us. It's always better to have a player of that class with us." Also read: Will Neymar leave PSG? One dream could stop club outcast's Parc des Princes exit

Image Credit: PSG Twitter

The former France defender, who has coached Saint-Étienne (2009-2017), Lille (2017-2021) and Nice (2021-2022), also thanked chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and the club for their confidence in him. "I am fully aware of the responsibilities involved to coach this extraordinary team, which is one of the most competitive and spectacular squads in Europe. I am delighted to work with all of these talented players as well as the top-level staff here at the club."

Image Credit: PSG Twitter

"We acknowledge everything that Paris Saint-Germain represents in French and international football. My focus is on ambition, hard work and making the most of the team's potential. I am delighted to become head coach of this team and to be on the bench at the magnificent Parc des Princes, a stadium that embodies a passion for football," Galtier added.

Image Credit: PSG Twitter

Meanwhile, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, "We are delighted to welcome Christophe to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Christophe's track record is outstanding, and he has enjoyed success at every club he has managed. His many achievements are founded on an exceptional character that gets the best out of his players and his teams - based on a collective spirit. We are proud to have a French coach and look forward to the next chapter of the club's growth with Christophe." Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

Image Credit: PSG Twitter