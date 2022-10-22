Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG boss Galtier lauds 'best player of all time' Messi after win over Ajaccio

    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were a cut above the rest as they scored and provided for each other in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 win over Ajaccio on Friday. Following the win, boss Christophe Galtier praised the Argentinian icon and called him the 'best player of all time'.

    Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe were the stars on Friday night as they scored and provided for each other in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over Ajaccio.

    Due to Neymar's suspension, PSG was without the Brazilian for their journey to Corsica, but they still had Messi and Mbappe in their attack. The Argentinian legend assisted both of the 23-year-old's goals and finished an intricate move with the France international ten minutes from time, capping off a sensational all-round show as part of a two-man forward line.

    Following this victory, PSG boss Christophe Galtier stressed the importance of Messi in his team and how the Argentinian is at the heart of the Ligue 1 champions' success so far this season. "These are always tricky matches. Ajaccio did well to put us under pressure for 25 minutes. From the moment the pressure went down and we managed to keep possession, we created some interesting chances, like with the first goal. The players put in a good performance on a technical level," the PSG manager said.

    "The pace was less intense in the second half, and we were in technical control. We had some key moments and didn't score, which gave Ajaccio some hope before our two magnificent goals, including Messi's. People come to the stadium to watch Leo play – he's the best player of all time. He likes playing with the others. He has this quality of wanting to play with others, he is very altruistic, and he was amazing on the second goal," Galtier concluded.

    Messi has put his difficulties in his first season at Parc des Princes behind him and has rediscovered his Barcelona form, sparking massive jubilation among fans of the Parisian club. Not only has the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner regained his goal-scoring form, but the Argentinian icon has also solidified his position as one of the best playmakers in the world by consistently giving Neymar and Mbappe opportunities to score.

    This season, the sublime form of the 'MNM' has given PSG hopes of clinching its maiden Champions League title. Only time will tell if they can continue recreating magic on the field.

